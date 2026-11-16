Justin Moore is grateful for the way Riley Green stood by him when he decided to seek treatment for alcohol use.

The two were on the road together for Green's Cowboy As It Gets Tour when Moore realized he needed to step away and get help.

Moore ultimately missed five tour dates, but he said Green's reaction to the news made a lasting impression on him.

During a recent show, Moore took time to publicly thank Green, calling him a good friend and a good man.

Why Did Justin Moore Decide to Go to Rehab?

During an appearance on TL's Road House with Tracy Lawrence, Moore opened up about how his drinking habits changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With touring and much of his normal routine on hold, what started as an occasional drink gradually became an all-day habit.

I didn’t drink until I was 21. Don’t ask me how or why. Almost 20 years, [I] never had any issue whatsoever. And then COVID hit, we were doing our podcast at the time and literally nothing else. Man, ‘Idle hands are the Devil’s workshop’ is a real thing. A drink at 5:00 turned into 3:00 and noon. Then, before you know it, it’s all day, every day. [It was] not even really getting smashed, just constantly having a cocktail.

Moore eventually recognized how much energy he was putting into drinking and how it was affecting his work, family, and faith.

Read More: Justin Moore Reveals What Fueled His Drinking Problem

"The last year, in particular, maybe two years, I just noticed I was putting so much energy into drinking and all that kind of stuff that it was taking away from not only my professionalism, but my family, most importantly, church, that kind of stuff," he said.

He recalled coming home one Sunday and telling his wife he needed help, saying, “I came home one Sunday as we do… I walked straight upstairs [and] told my wife, ‘I gotta go get help.’ I just gotta do it. I have to do it. It wasn’t fun, but I just looked at it like a business trip.”

What Did Riley Green Tell Justin Moore When He Needed Help?

At the time, Moore was scheduled to perform on Green's Cowboy As It Gets Tour. When he told Green he needed to step away for treatment, the response was immediate and supportive.

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“We were on the road with him, and I talked to him and said, ‘Man, I need to do this.’ He didn’t bat an eye; he just said, ‘Dude, go help yourself and your family, and your spot’s ready to go when you come back,’” he told the crowd during a recent show.

Moore said Green's team was also kind and supportive throughout the experience. He wanted to make sure Green knew just how much that meant to him, and he didn't hold back in praising his friend.

Read More: These Country Stars Are Better Because They Got Sober

“I’m proud to call him a friend, and he’s a damn good friend and a damn good man,” Moore said. He added that Green's fans, as well as parents whose children look up to the singer, should be proud of the person he is.

For Moore, Green's response was about more than making room on a tour schedule. It was a friend recognizing what mattered most and giving him the support to take care of himself and his family.