Kayleigh Mathews had all four coaches turn their chairs during her blind audition on The Voice Monday (Oct. 5).

The country singer took on a Vince Gill song and impressed the coaches enough to put herself in the enviable position of choosing who she wanted in her corner.

Riley Green was among the coaches hoping to work with Mathews, but she had a big decision to make.

Kayleigh Mathews Gets Four-Chair Turn

Mathews' performance earned praise from all four coaches, with Green especially impressed that she took on one of Vince Gill's songs.

Kayleigh, I loved every bit of that. It was so great. And to take on Vince Gill, who’s one of the greatest vocalists in country music, those are big shoes to fill and you really did it. That’s so what I grew up listening to and the vibe of it took me back to Alabama. Literally closed my eyes and I’m back home. I’d love to work with you — I think that we can do something great.

Queen Latifah also made her case, telling Mathews that her performance had taken her to “church” and become a spiritual moment for her.

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“I can help you translate and help you find songs that’ll bring out that beauty in your voice and that will help you continue to touch people as you go on through it,” Latifah said.

Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson also made their pitches, giving Mathews plenty to consider before making her decision.

Kayleigh Mathews Makes Her Choice

Mathews ultimately followed her instincts.

“I’ve got to just go with my heart and my gut and what I know. I would love the opportunity to work with Queen Latifah,” she said.

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Latifah was surprised by the choice but excited about the opportunity to work with a country singer.

“I love country music — but she’s beyond country. Country is also soul, rhythm, blues. Who knows what she wants to fly to,” Latifah said in a confessional.

Green even got in one last bit of competition during the coaching battle, blocking Levine's chair with a "duck blind."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.