Emily Ann Roberts is taking her country music career to the next level in 2027 as she embarks on her first-ever headlining tour; The Thread Tour.

Is Emily Ann Roberts Touring Next Year?

Yes. The country singer will make 23 stops on a tour named after her EP Thread which arrived on Oct. 1. She'll kick things off on Feb. 4 and criss-cross her way around the country before wrapping things up on May 8.

This is her first time at the top of the performance list. Throughout her career, she has opened for artists such as Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and more. This year she has served as support for Thomas Rhett on his The Soundtrack to Life Tour alongside Zach John King.

Like any good headliner, she will be brining some special guests along for the ride. Kenny Whitmore, Cole Goodwin, Colton Dawson and Mae Estes will be joining her on various dates.

Who Is Emily Ann Roberts?

A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Roberts made a name for herself on The Voice in 2015. She selected Shelton as her coach and was a finalist on Season 9, finishing as the runner up to winner Jordan Smith.

Some of the songs she selected to sing ended up charting on a couple of Billboard's lists. In fact, her cover of Cam's "Burning House" made it to No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart, while her take on "In the Garden" from C. Austin Miles made it to No. 3 on the Hot Christian Songs chart.

Although she returned home after her time on the show to finish high school, she moved to Nashville in 2016 to work full-time. Her first single "Stuck on Me + You" arrived in 2018 and she signed her first record deal in 2025.

See the Dates for Emily Ann Roberts' The Thread Tour:

Feb. 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

Feb. 6 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Feb. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 18 - Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

Feb. 19 - Searcy, Ark. @ Administrative Auditorium at Harding University

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Feb. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 20 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 21 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

April 1 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Filmore Charlotte

April 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Lori's Roadhouse

April 3 - Shipshewena, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre

April 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago

April 9 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

April 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

April 23 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City BHAM

April 25 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

May 6 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

May 7 - Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 8 - Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino