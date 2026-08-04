The Voice is getting an overhaul for Season 31 next spring. Instead of amateur singers getting their shot to impress four celebrity judges, it will be celebrities auditioning.

Expect a new coach and a new host when the show begins in 2027.

Season 30 of The Voice features coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

Carson Daly will return to host Season 30, which premiers on NBC Sept. 21.

All of the changes are set to begin next spring, for Season 31.

On Tuesday, NBC announced The Voice: Celebrity. Actors, musicians, athletes, comedians and reality TV stars will all get their shot to turn a chair.

Additionally, fans will be privy to Voice Boot Camp, where these celebs will learn what it takes to get a four-chair turn (or even a one-chair turn). Blind auditions will pick up from there and the show will proceed within the normal framework, except every season of the show brings its own framework so who knows how they'll get to a winner.

In addition to contestant changes, panel and host changes are coming.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The Voice: Celebrity Coaches

Green will come back for a second trip in the big red chair. He'll be joined Queen Latifah and first-time judge Joe Jonas.

Perhaps the most surprising change is at the host position. For the first time ever, Carson Daly will not lead this show.

Instead, Keke Palmer will host The Voice: Celebrity, although Daly will stay on as producer (per Deadline).

Related: Riley Green Shares Two Reasons He Was Hired for The Voice

There is no date for the start of The Voice: Celebrity.

This is the second straight spring in which the Voice has changed its formula. Last year it introduced the Battle of Champions for Season 29 and within the season it aired an all star competition.

Season 29 of the Voice never went live, which was a first for the franchise.