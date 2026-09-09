Actor Michael Kelly is joining the cast of Landman for its upcoming Season 3.

Paramount revealed the news in a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 9).

Kelly is set to play the role of William Crockett, "the leader of the largest oil management firm in the world. He is a titan of industry and everything about him exudes efficiency and money," according to a press release.

Kelly will be billed as a series regular on Landman.

Is Michael Kelly Leaving Lioness?

Kelly currently stars on Lioness as CIA Deputy Director of Operations Byron Westfield, and so far, Paramount has given no indication that role will come to an end. Both shows are Paramount shows.

It wouldn't be unusual for Kelly to appear on both shows simultaneously. Taylor Sheridan writes and produces both Landman and Lioness, and he very often casts the same actors over and over in different roles, preferring to work with his favorites.

In fact, Kelly won't even be the only actor pulling double duty on both Landman and Lioness. James Jordan plays Dale on Landman, and he also plays Two Cups on Lioness.

Will There Be a Landman Season 3?

Yes.

Paramount announced on Dec. 5, 2025, that it had renewed Landman for a third season.

The news came after Landman delivered massive numbers on its Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16, 2025.

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The show delivered a huge win for Paramount right out of the gate in Season 2, earning a renewal soon after the season premiered.

Landman was a Top 3 show among all original content the week of Nov. 17.

It was a Top 2 show the next week.

Landman drew 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days of streaming.

The Season 2 premiere outperformed the Season 1 premiere by 262 percent.

It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+.

What Will Happen on Season 3 of Landman?

Paramount has not provided any plot points for Season 3 of Landman.

Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman for Season 3?

No.

Billy Bob Thornton has said that he initially signed on for four or five seasons, so he will return in his role as Tommy Norris.

The Oscar winner denied rumors that he's leaving the show in an interview with USA Today, calling the rumors "AI-generated crap."

"There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show," Thornton states. "They have nothing to do with reality."

Who Else Will Star in Landman Season 3?

In addition to Kelly and Thornton, other cast members who are likely to return include Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph, as well as James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Colm Feore played the recurring character of attorney Nathan in Season 1. His character was a series regular in Season 2 of Landman, and he seems likely to return for Season 3.

READ MORE: Landman Is Becoming TV's Most Unlikely "Family Values" Show

Andy Garcia made a brief appearance in Landman Season 1 as cartel boss Gallino. He was also a series regular in Season 2, and it seems likely he'll play an even larger role in Season 3.

Sam Elliott will probably also return for Season 3 of Landman in the role of TL, the father of Thornton's character, Tommy Norris.

When Does Landman Season 3 Premiere?

Paramount has not given a timeline for Landman Season 3.

Forbes initially speculated that Season 3 would bow in November of 2026, following the pattern of the first two seasons.

However, James Jordan talked to Us Weekly on the red carpet at the premiere of Lioness Season 3 on July 29, and he says Landman will begin shooting its own third season "sometime in September and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year."

Jordan's timeline means the earliest fans might see Landman Season 3 would be the second quarter of 2027.

"Then we should have it out … I don’t know when," Jordan added. "It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that.”

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker