Yellowstone fans know John Dutton's family of six is down to two. However those two have barely acknowledged one another on screen.

That could change. In fact, actor Luke Grimes says that should change.

"(Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly) and I texted about it back and forth a lot," Grimes tells TV Insider, "talked about how it’d be fun and necessary for our story arcs, however they’re going to end."

It just makes sense that you'd want to keep in touch with your only living relative, especially when on good terms as Kayce and Beth were to end Yellowstone. At this point however, it's all talk and no action.

Season 2 of Marshals premieres on CBS on Oct. 4.

Season 1 of Dutton Ranch wrapped on Paramount+ on July 3.

Both are extensions of Yellowstone, which wrapped after Season 5 in 2024.

Related: 'Marshals' Season 2 — Everything You Need to Know About the 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Spoiler alert. If you've not watched these shows and plan to, save this article for later.

A Marshals + Dutton Ranch Crossover Needs To Overcome One Big Obstacle

The biggest obstacle preventing a crossover between Dutton Ranch and Marshals is logistics. These two shows are not operating on the same timeline in real life or fictional life.

Season 1 of both shows took place about one year after Yellowstone ended. Both seasons ended with a kidnapping (Tate is being transported to Texas, Carter is being taken to parts unknown).

The the prospect of Beth and Rip's involvement in Tate's rescue very tantalizing, but we're not going to see Beth and Rip and Season 2 of Marshals until 2027.

By that point, Tate's rescue should be complete. Marshals is a network procedural after all, and historically those move quickly. Beth and Rip can't revisit that when Season 2 of Dutton Ranch begins next spring, summer or whenever.

It'll be old news.

At best, the two programs will better align themselves for the start of Marshals Season 3. Or, there's a new Marshals plot line that Season 2 of Dutton Ranch helps solve.

"It's not out of the question that we might have some sort of crossover at some point," Grimes says. "Beth’s basically Kayce’s only living family member other than Tate. It would make sense that down the line we’d at least talk."

The bad news is that Grimes also tells TV Insider that there will be no crossover during this season of Marshals. Even then, it's worth asking which show the reunion would take place on?

Dutton Ranch has better ratings so this sort of event could be used to boost Marshals, especially if it starts lagging. Dutton Ranch is on a pay service however, and getting the family band back together could spike subscriptions.

All of this falls in line with what Reilly and Cole Hauser said earlier this year.

"I think Beth misses her brother, so I would love that to happen," she says.

To date there have been just a few passing mentions of one another. Hauser did say that he believes his character (Rip Wheeler) and Beth would have attended Monical's (Kelsey Asbille) funeral, which took place pre-premiere. Given the life span of your average Dutton, they'd better move fast.