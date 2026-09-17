A fan favorite from Yellowstone has made the move to the show's spinoff. Actor Jefferson White just confirmed that Jimmy Hurdstrom is joining Marshals.

We've got so many questions. Is his wife Emily (Kathryn Kelly) coming too? Is Jimmy moving to Montana, or is the show going to be spending time in Texas?

The cast and crew provided some answers.

Season 2 of Marshals begins Oct. 4 at 8:30PM on CBS.

Jefferson White played Jimmy through all five seasons of Yellowstone. He ended up working the 6666 Ranch after being sent there as a sort of punishment (and eventually getting married).

For a long time, White was the only actor attached to a show based on 6666. Taylor Sheridan dashed hopes of that show in recent interviews.

Related: Marshals Season 2 - Everything We Know

What Will Jimmy Do on Marshals?

CBS and Hurdstrom shared the news with a social media video on Wednesday (Sept. 16). During a press conference, creator Spencer Hudnut filled in some details.

"Jimmy’s coming to East Camp," he says (per TV Insider), meaning he'll be living or working on Kayce Dutton's ranch. "He’ll be spending time in Montana. He’ll be getting to know this team, this newfound family for Kayce."

Jimmy was a fan favorite, but he's a cast favorite, too. Luke Grimes says his former (and future) co-star has good energy and is just a joy to be around.

On social media, White (as Jimmy) looks have to settled back in nicely. There's just one thing missing.

What Happened To Jimmy's Wife on Yellowstone?

Missing is any sign of Jimmy's wife, Emily. They were engaged to be married at the end of Yellowstone. In fact their love story was just as charming as Jimmy himself.

Fans may recall she stole Jimmy's heart in Texas after a bad breakup with Mia. Their first encounter was in a horse barn where she was instructing him on the finer points of collecting semen from studs.

On social media, Kelly remains quiet. This may mean nothing or it may mean she's been dumped or dies.

Remember, actor Kelsey Asbille was suspiciously quiet on social media as fans speculated she was returning to the franchise with Grimes.

Instead, they killed her character off screen.