It's not quite fair to say Season 3 of Lioness felt "real" because, if nothing else, the eight episodes left us wondering what is and isn't real when it comes to reported international conflicts and pretty much anything on television.

On several occasions, the White House war room (including Secretary of State Edward Mullins, CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield and CIA Special Activities Director Kaitlyn Meade) shows how a government can shape the news to its whim.

Of course, that's all fiction, too, but that may not matter because the lines of reality seem so blurry.

Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's espionage hit bumped up against real-life conflicts and attacks. Season 3 welcomed events in Ukraine and Iran home for Christmas.

Lioness Season 3 finale began streaming on Sunday (Sept. 20) on Paramount+.

Heading into the episode, Joe McNamara's (Zoe Saldaña) team was still trying to figure out who was responsible for her kidnapping.

Season 4 of Lioness has not yet been confirmed.

Then — at the literal last minute — the show pivoted. Did Sheridan get scared? We'll put the tin hat on for a second to wonder if actual U.S. intelligence agencies phoned and asked him to quit poking allies and adversaries.

The ending — SPOILERS COMING — was a slight letdown in that in felt like something another show would do. I'd argue that any other ending would be irresponsible.

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Lioness Season 3 Ending Explained

This entire season was dedicated to figuring out who orchestrated double kidnapping attempts of Joe McNamara, played by Zoe Saldaña. Both attempts ultimately failed, although the second was traumatizing. Was it the Russians, who were angry the U.S. abducted a man named Yurimov in Ep. 1?

Was it Iran seeking revenge on the U.S. attacks that ended Season 2?

Was it Ukraine trying to make it look like Russians in hopes the United States would be fooled and double down on support for the small, war-torn country?

China was also mentioned. I think someone toyed around with an African cartel at some point. Honestly, it was all difficult to keep up with because explanations come 90 MPH during war room conversations that involve a dozen different abbreviations and lots of jargon.

In the end, everyone believes it was Iran acting in revenge. Sadly, this pivot away from the "Ukraine did it" theory comes too late for Oleksandra Balakin. Her death felt extra.

READ MORE: Lioness Actress Elizaveta Neretin Explains Why Balakin Had To Die

Only the audience knows the truth. Aaliyah Amrohi — daughter to the terrorist killed at the end of Season 1 — is the mastermind, and her motive is simple: She just wants revenge on Team Lioness, including Joe and especially Cruz, with whom she became romantic.

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Why Season 3 of Lioness Had To End This Way?

When it's all added up, Season 3 of Lioness will have recorded about 100 million streams. The show is — for the most part — very patriotic and definitely supportive of American war efforts.

Imagine if Iran was to blame for Joe's kidnapping. How many of those 100 million people would be pretty gassed up about a Middle Eastern nation and it's motives? In what kind of real-life ways would that emotion spill over?

It'd amount to war propaganda, and no amount of "it's not real, it's just television" explaining could undo the emotional resonance because the writing went to great lengths to make it all feel so real.

READ MORE: Lioness Stunner! Aaliyah Actress Talks About Season 3 Plot Twist

Pinning it all on Aaliyah pops the tension bubble. Now the motives are personal. It's not an entire nation that's outsmarting the U.S., it's one lady sitting in a lavish condominium in Qatar.

It's a clever twist that allows Sheridan and Paramount+ to have their cake and eat it too. It also leaves Season 4 open-ended should real situations in Iran, Ukraine and Russia deescalate between now and then.

Who knows? By that point (likely 2028), Greenland could be our biggest threat.