Sweet Magnolias has been canceled, bringing an end to the television saga that followed the lives of three lifelong best friends in Serenity, S.C.

Deadline reports that Netflix has canceled the beloved romantic drama after five seasons — but there's also some good news for fans of the show.

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher — who previously played Cheyenne on Reba from 2001-2007 before starring as Maddie Townsend on Sweet Magnolias — will return to television in a new series titled Ladies of the House, which Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson is set to executive produce.

Swisher is also an executive producer on the new show, and she's under consideration to star, according to Deadline.

Will There Be a Sweet Magnolias Season 6?

No. The show has been canceled.

READ MORE: Fans Rejoice After Netflix Renews Sweet Magnolias for Season 5

What Is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is a romance series on Netflix, based on a beloved series of books by Sherryl Woods.

The series follows lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (former Reba star JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

"Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career and family," IMDb describes the show.

What Would Have Happened in Season 6 of Sweet Magnolias?

That's unknown, since it did not happen. But we do have some broad outlines on what might have happened.

SPOILER ALERT: The following section contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 5:

Dana Sue and her husband, Ronnie, were on the rocks as Season 5 came to a close after he prioritized his new business over their family. By the finale, Dana Sue had decided to get her own apartment, so it's likely the two would be living apart in Season 6.

Meanwhile, Maddie had committed to helping her husband, Cal, bring a new baseball team to Serenity, where he would serve as head coach. Helen and Eric, who finally tied the knot, were also preparing for a new chapter as foster parents.

Which Cast Members Would Have Returned for Sweet Magnolias Season 6?

In addition to Swisher, Elliott and Headley, the main cast members would have been expected to return to Sweet Magnolias for Season 6, including Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears and more.

Would Carson Rowland Have Appeared in Sweet Magnolias Season 6?

Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson confirmed to Us Weekly that Rowland made the "decision" to sit out Season 5, as his character chased his dream of playing music on tour.

“In his leaving, we wanted to make the best of the situation and look at what happens when people leave the people they love to chase a dream," Anderson told Us.

It's not clear if Rowland would have returned to Sweet Magnolias in a potential Season 6 if Netflix had decided to renew the show again.

IMDb has a complete list of the cast and crew of Sweet Magnolias.

Where Can I Watch Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias airs exclusively via streaming on Netflix.

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