Landman Season 2 premiered on Sunday (Nov. 16) on Paramount+, and the new season is off to a swift start full of high stakes, drama, humor and a completely unexpected death.

What Happens to Tommy Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 1?

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton continues to play the character of Tommy Norris with a world-weary, permanent eye roll that's both exasperated and somewhat sweet, as we see his character's tough side at work and softer side with his family.

Season 2, Episode 1 is titled "Death and a Sunset," and it features Tommy in his new role as President of M-Tex Oil in the wake of Monty's (Jon Hamm) death at the end of Season 1.

His new role requires him to do a different kind of arm-twisting than his role as a landman, with the power plays taking place in lavish restaurants and boardrooms instead of in seedy shacks near an oil rig, but he's still clearly playing a dangerous game.

Get our free mobile app

He's still got lots going on at home, too, as his wife Angela is pushing for a more lavish life now that he's in his new position — which, at one point, causes him to dryly remark, "I'm definitely gonna have to start drinking again."

What Happens to Angela Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 1?

Angela Norris (Ali Larter) is just as juicy a character in Season 2, making huge plans for her family (whether they want/can afford those plans or not), and not necessarily taking it very well when those plans are questioned.

One of the highlights of the episode is yet another disastrous family dinner that ends with recriminations and shattered plates — but it also leads to a better understanding between Tommy and Angela, who have always had a tempestuous relationship.

What Happens to Cooper Norris in Season 2, Episode 1 of Landman?

Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) strikes oil in the season opener of Landman, and it's a huge strike that he estimates could be worth $10 million each year.

However, it might be a little bit early to pop the champagne, since the Season 2 trailer hinted that maybe some of the money he was using to drill came from questionable sources.

What Happens to Ainsley Norris During Season 2, Episode 1 of Landman?

Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) gets into the college of her choice in the season opener of Landman, but let's just say she doesn't make the strongest impression during her intake interview.

What Happens to Cami Miller During Landman Season 2, Episode 1?

Demi Moore finally gets the chance to come into her own in the role of Cami Miller in Season 2, as Cami steps up to led M-Tex after her husband's death.

Moore delivers a pivotal scene after the banks and investors who are holding the company's debt call her into question as a "trophy wife" who might not be up for the challenge in front of her.

"The only difference between me and Monty is I'm meaner," she tells them at an elaborate luncheon.

"Test me and you'll find out how much. Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your f--king money."

Who Dies in Season 2, Episode 1 of Landman?

The new season introduces a new character, T.L. (Sam Elliott). From advance promo, we are to assume he is Tommy's father, but when we meet him, he is in assisted living in a wheelchair, insistent about staring at the sunset.

When he gets the news that his wife has died at a separate memory care facility, he hints at serious cracks between them. As an orderly tries to console him by saying he'll see her again someday, he replies that he would have to end up in Hell for that to happen now.

The episode ends with Tommy receiving the news that his mother has died — and while it's a serious moment, we have to say he doesn't seem overly broken up about it.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker