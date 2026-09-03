Fans of Marshals don't have to wait another month to learn the fate of two pivotal characters. The new trailer reveals who survives, and who doesn't.

The new video makes clear that Kayce Dutton will resume his fight for the land. "Seems like no matter where I live, someone's willing to kill for it," he says early on.

Season 2 of Marshals premieres on Oct. 4 on CBS.

Season 1 ended with a double cliffhanger involving Tate and Kayce Dutton, and Cal and Belle.

Viewership for Season 1 declined significantly between the premiere in March and finale in May (per TVSeriesFinale.com)

Related: Marshals Season 2, Everything You Need To Know

Spoilers coming, but first, here is the official description for Season 2, Episode 1 of Marshals. It's titled "All Hat No Cattle."

When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk.

Michele Martuscello, Paramount Michele Martuscello, Paramount

Marshals Season 2 Trailer

A two-minute-long trailer finds every member of Kayce Dutton's new team returning, in one piece. That means Belle and Cal (played by Arielle Kebbe and Logan Marshall-Green) survive their situation from the Season 1 finale.

In a way this was known as soon as both actors were confirmed to return for Season 2. Ash Santos and Tatanka Means round out the group of Marshals, as Andrea Cruz and Miles Kittle.

Most of the trailer finds the team doing pretty Marshal-y stuff, like breaking through doors and avoiding explosions they cause. Midway through, we find Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) having a personal moment, remembering wife Monica, who died before the timeline for Marshals began.

Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) also appears in this trailer, as does Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. Last season's villain Tom Weaver's presence is also felt as he ups his offer for Kayce's home, East Camp.

That tension promises to drive the early episodes of Season 2, and if Yellowstone history repeats itself, it'll end violently for the bad guy.

What's interesting is that Kayce's team now knows the truth about the Train Station, so he can hardly dump more bodies there, right? Well, it remains to be seen.

Marshals is one of two active Yellowstone spinoffs, alongside Dutton Ranch. Additionally, the show's creator Taylor Sheridan has multiple other shows airing, such as Landman, the Madison and Tulsa King.