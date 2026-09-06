Riley Green is still single despite being one of country music's most most-lusted-after stars. But he says that the qualifications he's looking for in a love interest are actually pretty simple.

During a new interview on TODAY to promote the upcoming season of The Voice, Green fielded a question about whether he'd prefer to settle down with someone who's from Nashville or his home state of Alabama.

He replied that, well, it doesn't really matter!

What Is Riley Green Looking For in a Love Interest?

"I don't know what I'm looking for, you know?" the singer reflected. "I don't care where they live at."

The only thing Green knows for sure is that any potential girlfriend has to get a seal of approval from two very important figures in his life.

"Probably just somebody that I think my mom will like," he continued.

"If Carl and my mom like her — Carl's my dog — ...We should just line 'em up and have Carl see who he goes to," he joked.

Carl, an Australian cattle dog/corgi mix, frequently appears in the spotlight himself. He's got his own Instagram page, and appeared alongside Green in ad campaigns for Busch Light and Gildan Underwear.

Why Is Riley Green Still Single?

The rumor mill has linked Green to several different women in recent years, including Megan Moroney and Ella Langley. But none of those relationships were ever confirmed, and it seems like most of the momentum behind the Langley rumor stemmed from their hit duet, "You Look Like You Love Me."

During a July appearance on the This Past Weekend w/Theo Von podcast, Green said it's just "really not that easy" to meet someone while juggling a demanding touring schedule and life in the spotlight.

Read More: Riley Green Explains Why He's Still Single

He said it makes him "anxious" when people realize who he is and pay him undue attention in places like bars and restaurants.

Green also said he's simply too busy to give a relationship the time it deserves, and he's waiting for his career to plateau before focusing on his personal life.

There's no plateauing going on at the moment: Green is gearing up for the release of his new album That's Just Me, which arrives Sept. 18. He's also a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice and has made a foray into acting, with a guest role on Marshals.