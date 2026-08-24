Riley Green has had nearly a decade to get used to the idea of being famous, and he says he's grateful his rise didn't happen overnight.

The country star opened up about fame in a new interview with American Songwriter, reflecting on the gradual success that followed his 2018 debut single, "There Was This Girl."

"I was really fortunate that my success was very gradual in a small town," Green said.

Riley Green's Trajectory

Green's gradual rise has taken him from releasing his first single to scoring major hits, headlining arenas and earning ACM and CMA Awards.

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His albums have also climbed higher with each release. Different 'Round Here reached No. 95 on the Billboard 200 in 2019, followed by Ain't My Last Rodeo at No. 79 in 2023 and Don't Mind If I Do at No. 25 in 2024.

That steady progression gave Green time to adjust to the attention that came with becoming one of country music's biggest stars.

"[Fame] is definitely something that takes getting used to," he said. "It's a wild ride when you get to that place."

Riley Green Is Ready for His Next Chapter

Green's profile is about to get even bigger with the release of his fourth album, That's Just Me, on Sept. 18.

He's also stepping into a new role as a coach on Season 30 of The Voice alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah.

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Green said producers took notice after seeing him at a Grammy Museum event in Los Angeles and later on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He sees the opportunity as a chance to introduce himself to an entirely new audience.

When those things came together, it made me think that was something that was meant to be. It's a great career stepping stone for me to get in front of a new audience.

As for what he'll look for in a The Voice contestant, Green isn't necessarily searching for one particular genre. He wants a singer who can make him believe what they're singing.

"If somebody can make me believe what they're singing about, that always draws me in," he said.

Green's fame may still be something he's learning to navigate, but his career has come a long way — and he's about to step into an even bigger spotlight.