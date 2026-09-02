After "Fish Hunt Golf Drink" came out, Luke Bryan caught significant flak from social media critics who accused him of using A.I. to write the song.

Read More: Luke Bryan Responds to 'Trolls' Who Think His New Song's A.I.

Bryan co-wrote the song with Chase McGill and Matt Dragstrem, and he's maintained that A.I. had nothing to do with it — and in fact, the inspiration came from a text conversation with Riley Green. During a new appearance on This Past Weekend w/Theo Von, Bryan said that it all started when he and Green were making plans to get together, and he suggested that they — well, "fish, hunt, golf, drink."

Watch the conversation in the video below. It kicks off around the 1 hour 38 minute mark of Bryan's podcast episode.

"Riley didn't write it with me," Bryan clarifies. "But then I told the world that Riley — well, the damn thing got so much negativity that Riley was being funny...[he was like] 'Don't associate me with that.'"

What Did Riley Green Say About Luke Bryan's "Fish Hunt Golf Drink"?

As it happens, Green told his side of this story during his own This Past Weekend appearance back in July.

The singer confirmed Bryan's story about the text message exchange, and emphasized, "I didn't even send him a text or say, 'Hey, that's a cool text, you should write a song.' I had nothing to do with it."

How Did Luke Bryan Respond When Listeners Accused Him of Using A.I. to Write "Fish Hunt Golf Drink"?

Bryan has defended "Fish Hunt Golf Drink" as a "fun song," simple as that.

In his conversation with Theo Von, he blamed "a couple of kids" for starting the A.I. theory on social media, and creating a narrative that generated more traction than it deserved. He also thought the vitriol he got for the song was unwarranted.

"They're looking in the camera, like, 'I hate you,'" Bryan continues. "I'm watching it and I'm like, 'I can see your face. If I see you one day I'm going to knock the f--king s--t out of you.'"

He also pointed out that many of the users making videos were teens — the same age as his own children, or even younger. "If I caught my kids doing some stuff like that, I would kill them," Bryan says.

Luke Bryan's New Album, Signs

"Fish Hunt Golf Drink" is an early release off of Bryan's forthcoming album, Signs, which is due out in full Sept. 18.

A few of the songs off that project are already out, including the title track. Bryan has also announced that one song, "Finders Keepers," is a duet with Luke Combs.