11 Country Music Feuds Fans Still Argue About

The most surprising thing about this list of country music's most famous feuds is how many artists appear twice, or even three times.

There are several repeat offenders, although we can't chastise all of them. Country fans love an artist who speaks his or her mind — is it really fair to punish them when that passion spills over?

This list of country music feuds spans six decades of pushing and shoving (metaphorically, for the most part).

The most recent feud comes courtesy of the Band Perry, who are fighting with one another.

Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Aldean are a few more artists you'll find.

Related: Country Music's Current Feuds and Beefs, Updated

From Toby Keith to Eric Church to Zac Brown to Hank Williams Jr. — these are the most well-known feuds in country music history.

That most come from the last 20 years is no accident. Sure, there were feuds before cameras were everywhere and before social media could amplify something small into something massive, but perhaps those were handled quietly.

Travis Tritt, Brown, Waylon Jennings and Natalie Maines are four artists to say something controversial that they'd later have to answer for. So too did Church, one of those artists that appears multiple times.

Recent provocateurs include Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan. There's actually one feud that was settled in 2026!

Scroll through the list below to see Taste of Country's roundup of the genre's most famous feuds. This list was updated in August 2026 to feature the latest in country music in-fighting. We'd love to see them all settled peacefully in the very near future but we're not optimistic.