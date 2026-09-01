Luke Bryan Remembers Dolly Parton: ‘She Shaped My Life’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Luke Bryan was a guest on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul on Aug. 31 where I got his take on Dolly Parton's passing.
Luke Bryan Remembers Dolly Parton: 'She Shaped My Life'
Bryan said, "We were in the same room several times together. I got to see her perform several times. I never got to really like, meet her face-to-face, embrace her."
"I think she impacted my life, certainly," he continues. "I was a dumb kid. I was born in the late '70s, but going through the '80s and seeing so many Dolly movies and Dolly songs , she really shaped my life."
Dolly Parton Was Always in Full Dolly Mode
Bryan explained to me that unlike other superstars, who you might see with a hat and sunglasses trying to hide when they go to a store, Parton fully embraced her stardom and welcomed the attention.
Bryan said, "The main thing is the way she approached being a star. If you saw Dolly Parton, she was always in full character and in full Dolly mode. I'm really regretful I never got to spend five minutes telling her that, but she certainly affected my life."
When Did Dolly Parton Die?
Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. She died in Nashville, Tennessee, following a brief battle with cancer, according to her family and multiple reports.
Read More: Country Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80
It's still really hard to type that last part out. Doesn't seem real that we have lost Parton.
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Gallery Credit: Jess Rose
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Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker