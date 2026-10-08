Riley Green gave one young singer a moment she'll never forget after her journey on The Voice didn't go quite as she hoped.

Seventeen-year-old Isabella Taylor, referred also by Isabella Juliet on the show, took the stage for her Blind Audition hoping to impress the coaches with her country voice.

She also showed off her guitar skills, playing despite being born with part of her left arm missing.

Although Taylor didn't earn a chair turn, she still got a moment onstage with one of country music's biggest rising stars — and it turned into a duet nobody in the room seemed ready to forget.

Isabella Taylor's 'The Voice' Audition

Taylor chose Lainey Wilson's “Things a Man Oughta Know” for her Blind Audition, delivering a country performance while accompanying herself on guitar with the help of a prosthetic device.

The 17-year-old didn't get a chair turn from any of the four coaches, but Green made sure she knew her talent had not gone unnoticed.

“You got an awesome voice. It was very believable, which is a huge thing when you're singing country music,” Green told her. “It was really close for me. It was tough.”

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The coaches felt nerves affected Taylor's delivery, leaving her without a spot on a team. But Green wasn't ready for her time onstage to end there.

Riley Green Joins Isabella Taylor for a Duet

Taylor had previously shared videos of herself singing Green's music on social media, and Green had seen one of her covers of his song “Don't Mind If I Do.”

So he had a surprise for her.

Green grabbed a guitar and invited Taylor to sing the song with him right there on The Voice stage. The two launched into an impromptu duet as the audience and fellow coaches cheered them on.

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Taylor didn't get the chair turn she came for, but she got to share the stage with Green and sing one of his songs alongside him — a pretty unforgettable ending to her audition.