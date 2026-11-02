While you may have your eyes on Riley Green, he has his eyes set on something as well.

Riley Green Says He Has One More Career Goal to Accomplish - And It's a Doozy!

Green has had some pretty big moments in his country music career. He's played major shows, had hit songs and reached goals he once never thought were possible. But there's still one thing he'd really like to check off his list.

During a conversation with People magazine for its Sexiest Man Alive issue, Green revealed that becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is still a very big dream of his.

"You know, there's some really big moments that have happened, but I never thought any of that would happen," he said. "So for me to have a list, it's been checked several times over."

But there's one more thing he'd love to do.

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"I think maybe if I could ever become a member of the Opry, that'd be a pretty special thing," Green said.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Riley Green Wants to Make His Family Proud

For Green, becoming an Opry member would mean more than just another career award. It's something he knows would mean a lot to his family, especially his parents and grandparents.

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"That'd be something, I think for me, my list is things that I think would mean a lot to my folks, you know, and my grandparents," he explained.

Green's grandfather, Buford, passed away just as his music career was getting started. He wishes his grandfather could have seen more of what he's done.

"My granddaddy Buford, he passed away and I was just kind of getting started," Green said. "So it's been cool that I got to kind of take them along."

His grandmother, Lola Jean, is still around to see it all happen. She even makes it out to some of his shows.

C'mon, how down-to-Earth is Green, even after constantly being included as the Sexiest Man Alive, he just wants to make his parents and grandparents proud.

Riley Green Doesn't Take His Success for Granted

Green also talked about how easy it can be to get caught up in the day-to-day of a music career. Sometimes, it takes going home to remember just how far he's come.

He added that going home and talking with his family and friends helps him see things differently.

"They're like, man, you did this or I saw you on so-and-so," Green said. "So it reminds me how lucky I am to get to do what I do."

Green has already accomplished more than he ever thought possible. But becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry would be one more special moment, especially if he could share it with the people who have been cheering him on from the start.

14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart Who is Riley Green ? Learn all about the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker, including his favorite foods, influences, reality TV show and bedroom proclivities.

This Riley Green Facts list was made from original interviews with Taste of Country and (as noted) other media outlets. Boilerplate information like name, age and hometown are covered on Wikipedia so we focused on trivia that truly tells his story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes