Riley Green has a new song out, and this time, he's bringing a pretty legendary duet partner along for the ride: Peyton Manning.

Yes, that Peyton Manning. The Tennessee Volunteers legend is trading football calls for a few musical lines on Green's new song, “Alabama Vs. Tennessee,” released just in time for one of college football's most heated rivalries.

The song arrives just weeks after Green released his new album, That’s Just Me, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — his highest-charting album yet and his first Top 10 on the all-genre chart.

What Is Riley + Peyton's New Song About?

“Alabama Vs. Tennessee” is all about the rivalry between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers, with Green and Manning trading lines about their teams before finding some common ground in their love of the game.

Green wrote the song with frequent collaborators Erik Dylan and Wyatt McCubbin, and the timing couldn't be better. Alabama and Tennessee meet Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for the annual matchup known as the Third Saturday in October.

Read More: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

Green has nodded to the rivalry before in his song “Hell Of A Way To Go,” which tends to get a big reaction from fans. This time, he's giving them a whole song built around the showdown — with a little help from one of Tennessee's most famous football alumni.

And while Green has said he's an Auburn fan, he was born and raised in Alabama. He knows how seriously folks in his home state take the Crimson Tide — and how much fun it is to stir the pot when Tennessee is involved.

As for Manning, he's long been synonymous with Tennessee football. Hearing him sing alongside Green might be the most unexpected part of this rivalry matchup.

Riley Green and Peyton Manning's 'Alabama Vs. Tennessee' Lyrics:

Well, we can joke, give each other hell

I can yell “Roll Tide”

Sing Rocky Top all night

Them Vols gonna take it all this year, ch-yea

Heard them Bama boys looking pretty damn tough

But that orange and white’s a million bucks

Alright, alright, I say the loser buys the beer

I think this world can learn a thing or two

From a couple good ol’ boys like me and you

I’m proud to pull for Knoxville

It’s ‘bout time for the Tide to take the field

We out here in the same bar now

Maybe different sides, but we’re settin’ up rounds

‘Cause man, it ain’t you going up against me

It’s just Alabama vs. Tennessee

Well, up here we got Music Row

Well, we cut a few records down in Muscle Shoals

It ain’t hard to find, just head south on 65

I know where it is

I’ve sipped Jack Daniels in the Smokey Mountains

Well, I’ve been kicked out of the Floribama

Hell, I can’t lie ‘cause I have to

Hell, ain’t we all?

Yeah, I think this world can learn a thing or two

From a couple good ol’ boys like me and you

I’m proud to pull for Knoxville

It’s ‘bout time for the Tide to take the field

We out here in the same bar now

Maybe different sides, but we’re settin’ up rounds

‘Cause man, it ain’t you going up against me, no sir

It’s Alabama vs. Tennessee

It’s just Alabama vs. Tennessee

We both wear boots and drink cold beer

We both like Hank and Merle

And we both love country girls

You know it, that’s why I married one

Yeah, I think this world can learn a thing or two

From a couple good ol’ boys like me and you

I’m proud to pull for Knoxville

Well, I’m proud to pull for Tuscaloosa

We out here in the same bar now

Maybe different sides, but we’re settin’ up rounds

‘Cause man, it ain’t you going up against me

It’s just Alabama vs. Tennessee

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