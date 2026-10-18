Riley Green's best songs prove he's an elite songwriter with mainstream sensibilities.

The Alabama-raised hitmaker has been dropping singles off at radio and streaming services since 2018, but fans know his career goes back much further.

You could make a case for a number of early Riley Green songs on this list, and we considered several, like "Georgia Time." Balancing those deep cuts with award-winning hits and chart-toppers took time, but we think we nailed it.

Green has enough star power for even a casual fan to be able to sing along to several hits. But a deep dive will prove that his catalog is meaty and diverse. It's the combination of both those facts that make him one of today's most important country artist.

A year ago, the 37-year-old might have missed the list, but a pair of high-profile duets with Ella Langley and one ever-present bedroom song earned his spot.

Who Is Riley Green?

Riley Green was working construction and playing bars and clubs around Jacksonville, Ala., before signing with Big Machine Label Group ahead of his 2018 debut. Grandfather Buford Green taught him country music and as a kid he watched performers come and go at the family's Golden Saw Music Hall.

READ MORE: 14 Riley Green Facts That Reveal This Mystery Man's Heart

By the time "There Was This Girl" dropped he'd earned a strong grassroots following across the southeast and was a confident performer and songwriter not likely to be moved off his values by something flashy. It may have cost him during the COVID-19 pandemic when he seemingly lost all career momentum during lockdown.

Afterward, songs like "Different 'Round Here" (originally released as a solo song on his 2019 debut album) fit radio like a pair of well-worn Wranglers. Fans re-discovered his catalog, and he's become one of the most-streamed artists in country music.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Riley Green's Best Songs

Duets are integral to Riley Green's career, and you'll find two good ones on this list. Remember, "You Look Like You Love Me" is an Ella Langley song featuring Riley Green, so you won't find it here. There are plenty of longing ballads and boozy country pickers to work with, however.

Find your favorite Riley Green song below and check the links below for all the artists Taste of Country picked as Country Music's Most Important Modern Country Artists. We assembled the list in June 2026.

Criteria: This list of the 25 Most Important Modern Country Artists was curated by Taste of Country staff, who considered hard data (charts, streaming numbers, ticket sales etc …), perceived influence, awards and recognition and (most important) recent releases. We zoomed in on who is shaping country music with popular releases today.

Artists who’ve not released an album or notched a hit song on airplay or streaming charts in the last three years need to show their influence in other ways. An example is Carrie Underwood, who’s not released a new album in four years but is the most influential voice on America’s most popular singing reality show.

No: 25 Riley Green's Top Songs | No. 24 Kelsea Ballerini's Top Songs | No. 23 Tim McGraw's Top Songs | No. 22 Blake Shelton's Top Songs | No. 21 Eric Church's Top Songs | No. 20 Jason Isbell's Top Songs | No. 19 Kenny Chesney's Top Songs | No. 18 Keith Urban's Top Songs | No. 17 Dan + Shay Songs | No. 16 Jason Aldean's Top Songs | No. 15 Megan Moroney's Top Songs | No. 14 Tyler Childer's Top Songs | No. 13 Carrie Underwood's Top Songs | No. 12 Zach Top's Top Songs | No. 11 Miranda Lambert's Top Songs | No. 10 Kacey Musgraves' Top Songs | No. 9 Shaboozey's Top Songs | No. 8 Jelly Roll's Top Songs | No. 7 Ella Langley's Top Songs | No. 6 Chris Stapleton's Top Songs | No. 5 Zach Bryan's Top Songs | No. 4 Morgan Wallen's Top Songs | No. 3 Lainey Wilson's Top Songs | No. 2 Luke Comb's Top Songs | No. 1 Cody Johnson's Top Songs

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes