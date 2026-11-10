Lainey Wilson is already thinking about what could happen if Ella Langley has a huge night at the 2026 CMA Awards. And she has a pretty funny plan ready.

Langley leads the CMA nominations with nine in 2026, putting her in a position to take home several trophies. Wilson isn't overlooking that possibility and joked that she's prepared to help Langley clean up if she wins big.

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Lainey Wilson’s Hilarious Message to Ella Langley Ahead of the CMAs

During a conversation on Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly podcast with Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, Wilson revealed that she told Langley she'd be willing to help her out at the awards show.

Wilson said, "I am gathering ideas, and I’ll tell you one of my ideas because I told Ella this. I said, ‘Girl, I’m going to bring you a bedazzled broom’ so she can sweep it up…I’m going to be there with a bedazzled dust pan."

It's a pretty good way to handle a potential awards sweep.

Lainey Wilson's 2026 CMA Awards Hosting Gig and Nominations

Wilson will return as host of the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year. She has a way of commanding a room and telling jokes that make everyone laugh and not feel too uncomfortable.

She's also in the running for three awards of her own, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Somewhere Over Laredo."

The 60th annual ceremony takes place Nov. 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

READ MORE: 2026 CMA Awards Performers Announced

Ella Langley's Nine 2026 CMA Award Nominations

Langley has plenty of reason to be excited heading into the show. Her nine nominations put her at the top of this year's list, and she already knows what it feels like to have a big CMA night.

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At the 2025 ceremony, Langley tied with Wilson and Riley Green for the most wins, with three awards each.

Langley could have an even bigger night at the 2026 CMAs. We'll have to wait and see if she wins enough awards to need Wilson's bedazzled broom, but at least Wilson is ready to help her clean up.

32 Times Lainey Wilson Stunned in Bell Bottoms Lainey Wilson has exploded onto the country scene in the past few years. In 2023, she became the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Ever since she stepped onto the big stages, Wilson has always rocked a pair of bell bottoms. It has become her signature look. Let's take a look at 32 times Lainey Wilson stunned in bell bottoms. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul