Ella Langley has come a long way since 2023. But if she had the chance to go back and talk to the version of herself who was just starting to hear her music on the radio, she wouldn't have much advice to offer.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway, Langley was asked what she would tell herself if she could go back to the moment she first heard herself on the radio.

Her answer probably wasn't what you would expect.

Ella Langley Has a Surprising Message for Her 2023 Self [WATCH]

"Absolutely nothing, because if she knew what it would entail, I think she would combust, so I think she would really need to just experience everything for the first time."

It's an interesting answer, especially considering how much has happened in Langley's career since those early days.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Rather than prepare her younger self for the opportunities, challenges and unexpected moments that come with a career in country music, she thinks it was better to let everything happen naturally.

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And I can understand that. Imagine being able to tell yourself in 2023 everything that was about to happen. The success, the songs, the fans and all the things that come with becoming one of country music's biggest rising stars.

As Langley put it, her younger self probably wouldn't have been able to handle knowing all of it ahead of time.

Ella Langley Has Been Open About Imposter Syndrome

Langley's answer also brings to mind something she's been candid about before: dealing with imposter syndrome.

Even as her career has taken off, the singer has talked about the difficulty of believing she belongs in the position she's worked so hard to reach. It's a reminder that the outside view of an artist's success doesn't always match what they're experiencing on the inside.

15 Photos That Show Ella Langley Through the Years Ella Langley has changed so much over the years — and it's not just the bangs! Keep scrolling to see all the singer's different eras. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose