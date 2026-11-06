Ella Langley’s ‘Broken’ Makes You Wonder if Being Understood Is Better Than Being Fixed [Lyrics]
Ella Langley’s “Broken” is about those moments when life feels too heavy to carry, and you don't have the energy to pretend otherwise.
Sometimes, the people who love us want to help. They offer advice, reassurance, and reminders that everything will be okay. But when you're hurting, even the kindest words can feel like too much.
In “Broken,” Langley asks for something much simpler: Don't try to fix me. Just let me feel this.
What Is Ella Langley’s “Broken” About?
Featured on her album, Dandelion, “Broken” captures the kind of vulnerability that comes with reaching an emotional breaking point.
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Rather than asking someone to make the pain disappear, Langley sings about wanting the freedom to sit with it, even if only for one night.
There's something deeply relatable about that feeling. Heartbreak, grief, and disappointment don't always come with a clear solution. Sometimes you know someone wants to make things better, but you're not ready to hear that things will get better.
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You don't need a pep talk or a plan. You just need someone to understand that you're not okay.
That's what makes the song's central plea so powerful. Being broken isn't necessarily a request for someone to rescue you: It's a request to stop having to hold everything together for everyone else.
Ella Langley's "Broken" Lyrics:
Don't ask if I'm doing all right
Can we skip all the talking, baby?
And don't try to find the right thing to say
'Cause the words ain't working on me lately
Tears just fall on a hardwood floor
Gonna wonder why, gonna wonder what for
Don't ask if I'm doing all right
Can we skip all the talking, baby?
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Yeah, ah, ah, yeah
One night, baby, just one night
Let me feel everything that I'm feelin'
And if it's all right
I'ma let it all out, I'ma let it all out tonight
So, just let me, just let mе, just let me be brokеn
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
You and me in the dark, just keep holding me tight
While I'm falling apart, baby, just for tonight (Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken)
Let me be broken, woah-oh-oh
Aye, you and me in the dark, just keep holding me tight
While I'm falling apart, baby, just for tonight
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Oh, don't ask if I'm doing all right
Baby, just let go, just for one night
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
Just let me, just let me, just let me be broken
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Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak