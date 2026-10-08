Ella Langley is living the kind of life she once dreamed of, but she's starting to wonder if chasing that dream means putting other things on hold.

Before singing “Somethin’ Simple” at SiriusXM’s Small Stage at Denver’s Grizzly Rose on Tuesday (Oct. 6), Langley opened up about the challenge of keeping up with a life that rarely slows down.

Her comments touch on a feeling many people face when life starts moving fast: wondering if the future they want still leaves room for the things that matter most.

Ella Langley Wonders If She Can Have It All

“My life moves so fast now,” Langley told the crowd, per Billboard. “I’m constantly going somewhere. I mean, for me to spend longer than five days in one place is a miracle.”

Read More: A Bad Haircut Helped Create Ella Langley’s Signature Look — and Changed Everything

Now 27, Langley is thinking about whether she can have the career she wants and the personal life she dreams of, too.

“I turned 27 this year, so I’m kinda thinking like, wait, can she have both?” she continued. “Like, can she have the man and can she have the dream at the same time?”

It’s a question that makes “Somethin’ Simple” feel relatable to anyone trying to figure out what comes next — and whether the life they want has to look the way they always imagined.

Lyrics to Ella Langley's "Somethin' Simple":

I used to want this so bad, I swore I could taste it

Did anything and everything it took

Took a lot to get where I'm at so I ain't gonna waste it

Damn if it don't feel good

But I miss my mama, and that small town drama

Got what I wanted, but what if I still want

A house on the hill, a horse in the yard

A dog at my feet, just a-pickin' my guitar

The sun going down, supper's on the stove

A hard-working man taking off his dirty work clothes

While I'm livin' the dream

All I'm dreamin' about is

Slowin' down just a little

When I lay there and close my eyes

I'm lookin' for somethin' simple

I don't want out at the bar, I want out on the back porch

Ain't a lick of makeup on, don't wanna wait by the phone

I wanna, can't wait to see ya

When he's already halfway home to

A house on thе hill, a horse in the yard

A dog at my feet, just a-pickin' my guitar

The sun going down, suppеr's on the stove

A hard-working man taking off his dirty work clothes

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

While I'm livin' the dream

All I'm dreamin' about is

Slowin' down just a little

When I lay there and close my eyes

I'm lookin' for somethin' simple

Oh, I'm lookin' for somethin' simple, oh

Ain't it kinda funny how the prayers you pray tend to change sometimes?

Went from wishin' I was sangin' under big bright lights to wishin'

I was headed home tonight to

A house on the hill, a horse in the yard

A dog at my feet, just a-pickin' my guitar

The sun going down, supper's on the stove

A hard-working man taking off his dirty work clothes

While I'm livin' the dream

All I'm dreamin' about is

Slowin' down just a little

When I lay there and close my eyes

I'm lookin' for somethin' simple

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm lookin' for somethin' simple

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm lookin' for somethin' simple

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh