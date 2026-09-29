Ella Langley's smash hit "Choosin Texas" has been nothing short of sensational. The song has broken numerous records, becoming one of the biggest songs in country music and beyond.

How Much Money Has "Choosin' Texas" Generated?

It's hard to put an exact number next to the dollar sign on this, but that hasn't stopped Billboard magazine from trying. The publication has crunched some numbers and taking into account digital sales as well as both audio and video streams, they put the revenue number into the tens of millions.

Adding in radio airplay data from Luminate, Billboard "estimates the hit has generated nearly $13.9 million." Of course, the only source that knows the number for sure is Langley's bank account.

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Who Benefits From the Success of "Choosin' Texas"?

It's not just the artist that benefits from a song doing well. Everyone involved gets a piece of the pie. After the track set a record for the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart, Langley talked about how it has impacted so many people.

"It's changing my life," she shares on her Instagram stories. "It's changing the lives of the writers of this song. It's changing the lives of my family."

"It doesn't feel like a real thing. It feels fake. Like somebody's going to come in and be like, 'Ha ha, we're kidding the whole time,'" she adds.

Langley wrote the song with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor. She also produced it with Lambert and Ben West.

Ella Langley's Song "Choosin' Texas" Is Making History

When Langley released "Choosin' Texas' on Oct. 17, 2025, there was no way she could have dreamed the song would still be as in demand as it is nearly one year later.

The song is officially the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart logging 24 weeks in the top spot. This beats the previous record holder which was Mariah Carey with "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

It's also charted at No. 1 in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, with Top 10 positions in eight other countries. The track is certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America selling more than 6 million units.

Needless to say, music fans everywhere are choosin' it.