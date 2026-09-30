Don't go calling the cops or anything... but it was just revealed that something was stolen from Ella Langley’s "Choosin’ Texas" music video set.

It wasn’t anything expensive. It didn’t mess up the shoot. But the story sure is hilarious.

Something Was Stolen From Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Video Shoot [EXCLUSIVE]

I spoke with Kaitlin Butts, who plays the bully/villain in Langley's record-setting song, and she told me about being part of Langley’s "Choosin’ Texas" video during our Taste of Country Nights interview, and it turns out she got a little souvenir out of the deal.

When Butts got to the set, there were director’s chairs with names on them.

Ella Langley, Luke Grimes, Miranda Lambert and Kaitlin Butts.

"I was like, 'this is the coolest thing ever,'" Butts said.

She admitted she didn’t really feel like she deserved her own director’s chair, but she said it made her feel included.

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And apparently, she wanted to remember the moment.

Butts stole the nameplate from the backing of the director's chair that she was sitting in while on-set. She said she couldn't take the entire chair due to having to fly back home, so she did the next best thing and will buy a new director's chair to put it on.

Kaitlin Butts Thought She Was Just Going to Hang Out On Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Video Shoot

Butts and Langley are friends, so when Langley FaceTimed her from the gym and asked, "Hey, you want to be my music video?" Butts didn’t need much convincing.

She said yes.

At first, Butts figured she’d basically be there to support her friend. "I was like, yeah, I’ll bring you water, I’ll powder your nose, whatever you need," Butts told me.

Read More: Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Has Generated a Ton of Money!

Then she realized she actually had a role. "They told me I was going to be the girl in the bathroom who is mean to Ella," she said.

Butts said it's very surreal being a part of one of the most popular recorded songs in musical history, especially because she had no clue she would actually be in the video — thinking her friend, Langley, just wanted to hang.

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes