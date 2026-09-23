Even as someone who writes songs for a living, Ella Langley is having a hard time finding the words she wants to use to express her feelings after making Billboard Hot 100 history yesterday (Sep. 23).

Her song "Choosin' Texas" has now spent a record-breaking 23 weeks at No. 1 on the chart, and Langley posted a video on Instagram trying to explain what was going through her head after the news.

Ella Langley Gets Emotional After Breaking Billboard Hot 100 Record

"I'm genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what's going on in my brain today," she says in the video. "I don't know. Thank you so much."

Langley says she's running out of ways to describe how she feels about what has happened over the past five or so months.

"I feel like I just don't even know what to say at this point," she says. "I mean, I'm running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel."

Read More: Ella Langley Sets New Billboard Record for Longest-Running No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songs Chart

Langley says the song is changing much more than just her own life.

"It's changing my life. It's changing lives of the writers of this song. It's changing lives of my family," she continues.

Ella Langley Says Her Billboard Chart Record Doesn't Feel Real

Langley, who has admitted in the past she has suffered from imposter syndrome, said, "It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I'm going to be able to do the rest of my life," she says. "And I just today, it doesn't feel like a real thing. It feels fake."

Langley even jokes that she's waiting for somebody to reveal that the whole thing was a prank.

"Somebody's going to come in and be like, ha ha, we're kidding the whole time."

But she's not letting herself stay in disbelief for too long. She's planning to go celebrate.

"But I'm going to go out and celebrate tonight," she says. "And I'm really excited to just experience a moment like this in my life."

By the end of the video, you can still tell that Langley is still searching for the right words.

"I don't know. I don't know how else to say it," she says. "Just thank you so much."

℗ 2026 SAWGOD Records/Columbia Ella Langley - Dandelion

And honestly, after 23 weeks at No. 1, it's probably pretty hard to come up with a better way to describe it.

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes