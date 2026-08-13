Credit Cledus T. Judd's wife for inspiring his newest parody. The country comedian and songwriter re-worked Ella Langley's "Be Her" into his own song of envy.

There's even a music video that is nothing short of the standard Judd set in the '90s and early 2000s. Watch it first here during this Taste of Country exclusive premiere.

Judd has written and record dozens of good natured country music parodies over the last 30 years, including spoofs on songs by Shania Twain, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and more.

His most popular song is “I Love NASCAR,” a take on Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar.”

He retired in 2015 but made a comeback in 2018 with a parody of Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.”

Related: Country Music's Best Songs About NASCAR

Judd's new song is called "Meet Her (Tribute to Ella)" and it's one man's plea to meet Langley. Sample lyrics include:

"I just wanna meet her so bad, meet her so / I just wanna me her / I just wanna meet her."

The video replicates Langley's "Be Her" treatment with Judd dancing, accepting various props and pleading his case in various red and black boxes. He even dresses the part — raise a hand if you've ever wondered what Cledus T. Judd would look like with bangs.

StarVista Music StarVista Music

"My wife and I were watching CMT one morning and she asked who I'd like to meet that I haven't met yet in the music biz,” Judd says. “Ella's ‘Be Her’ video was on at that time and I said, ‘Her,’ pointing at Ella, ‘I'd like to meet her.’"

Later that night, Judd returned home to find that his wife Amanda had written half of the song. Together they finished it and grabbed even more family to produce the video. Daughter Caitlyn filmed the video and a family friend did the edit.

"Meet Her" will officially be available at all streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 14). Judd is releasing the song on StarVista Music.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes