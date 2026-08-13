Ella Langley, ‘Be Her’ Parody: Cledus T. Judd Wants To ‘Meet Her’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE]

Ella Langley, ‘Be Her’ Parody: Cledus T. Judd Wants To ‘Meet Her’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE]

Courtesy of Cledus T. Judd / David Becker, Getty Images

Credit Cledus T. Judd's wife for inspiring his newest parody. The country comedian and songwriter re-worked Ella Langley's "Be Her" into his own song of envy.

There's even a music video that is nothing short of the standard Judd set in the '90s and early 2000s. Watch it first here during this Taste of Country exclusive premiere.

  • Judd has written and record dozens of good natured country music parodies over the last 30 years, including spoofs on songs by Shania Twain, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and more.
  • His most popular song is “I Love NASCAR,” a take on Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar.”
  • He retired in 2015 but made a comeback in 2018 with a parody of Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.”

Related: Country Music's Best Songs About NASCAR

Judd's new song is called "Meet Her (Tribute to Ella)" and it's one man's plea to meet Langley. Sample lyrics include:

"I just wanna meet her so bad, meet her so / I just wanna me her / I just wanna meet her." 

The video replicates Langley's "Be Her" treatment with Judd dancing, accepting various props and pleading his case in various red and black boxes. He even dresses the part — raise a hand if you've ever wondered what Cledus T. Judd would look like with bangs.

StarVista Music
StarVista Music

"My wife and I were watching CMT one morning and she asked who I'd like to meet that I haven't met yet in the music biz,” Judd says. “Ella's ‘Be Her’ video was on at that time and I said, ‘Her,’ pointing at Ella, ‘I'd like to meet her.’"

Later that night, Judd returned home to find that his wife Amanda had written half of the song. Together they finished it and grabbed even more family to produce the video. Daughter Caitlyn filmed the video and a family friend did the edit.

"Meet Her" will officially be available at all streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 14). Judd is releasing the song on StarVista Music.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked

Spoiler alert: you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The 15 Best Ella Langley Songs

Ella Langley showed up in country music's mainstream as a dark horse with an unlikely hit: "You Look Like You Love Me," a Riley Green duet that was catchy as all get-out but featured some unusual (and old-school) stylistic choices like talk-singing.

But it was a smash. And that turned out to be just the beginning of what Langley had to offer. She's continued to dominate with hits like "Weren't For the Wind" and the crossover mega-hit "Choosin' Texas," becoming one of the most high profile acts in country music and a bonafide star even beyond the genre.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's countdown of 15 Ella Langley songs that put her on the map, and then rewrote the rules of what traditional country sounds like — and how successful it can be even beyond the genre.

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Filed Under: Cledus T. Judd, Ella Langley
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos, Country Songs, Exclusives

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