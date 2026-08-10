This list of country music's best songs in 2026 makes one thing clear: There is new royalty.

The No. 1 song is from a singer with three country hits on our mid-year list. Want to take a guess? Spoiler alert: It's not a huge surprise.

Three of the 13 songs on this Top Country Songs of 2026 have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Several others are still climbing.

This list includes five collaborations, one song from a duo, four songs from a solo female and three from a solo male.

The final list will be published in December 2026.

How Are the Top Country Songs of 2026 Decided?

Streaming and sales data helped shape this annual list of the top country songs. In 2026, staff and reader opinion matter as much as ever, but notable live performances can also aide a singer in a charge to No. 1.

You're going to see one or two new songs you've never heard of before on this list, and that's the point. Independent artists have a chance to break through now more than ever, and the best will be rewarded on our year end tally.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Top Country Songs of 2026, So Far

Ella Langley is the country artist with more songs on this list than any other artist. You'll find her three times, including one with duet partner Morgan Wallen.

The "Choosin' Texas" hitmaker is actually the only artist with multiple songs, but she's hardly the only woman. Lainey Wilson is included, as are Stella Lefty, Kacey Musgraves and Carly Pearce.

Every song needs to be remarkable for something, be it a message, a beautiful lyric, a melody or a stunning arrangement. Nothing ordinary will crack this first version of the Top Country Songs of 2026 list.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes