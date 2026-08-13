Luke Combs' 2027 tour itinerary is short but powerful. The singer just announced a dozen new stadium shows for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Officially, it's a continuation of his 2026 tour but he'll bring a fresh group of opening acts. It's all named after his song "My Kinda Saturday Night," from his most recent The Way I Am album.

Combs recently wrapped up the 2026 version of the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with three shows at Wembley Stadium in England.

The 12 new concerts for 2027 are the only shows listed on his official tour calendar.

Tickets for all 12 go on sale Aug. 21.

Related: See All Country Music Tours for 2026 + 2027

Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin will join Combs throughout the tour. The announcement was heavily teased throughout the week and local venues began to share the information, even before Combs did, on Thursday (Aug. 12) morning.

This set of tour dates represents two separate ideas. First, Combs is continuing to put family first, and is prioritizing time at home as his kids (age 4, almost 3 and 6 months) grow up. His days of being away from home Thursday through Monday may be behind him, for now.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The second is that despite this pull back, Combs is still very popular. The shows listed below are all football stadiums, with capacity at 60,000 or more.

Other artists (see Morgan Wallen) have adopted a similar touring philosophy in recent years. This size-over-quantity approach makes every show an event.

Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027 Dates:

April 3 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 10 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

April 24 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 1 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

May 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

May 29 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

June 5 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ BC Place

June 12 — Boise, Idaho @ Albertsons Stadium

June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Top 10 Luke Combs Songs - Country Music's Most Important Artists Luke Combs is absolutely one of country music's most important modern country artists. His deep catalog of mainstream hits and satisfying deep cuts set a new bar for the genre. The are his 10 best songs. Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes