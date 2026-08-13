Luke Combs Announces New 2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Dates
Luke Combs' 2027 tour itinerary is short but powerful. The singer just announced a dozen new stadium shows for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.
Officially, it's a continuation of his 2026 tour but he'll bring a fresh group of opening acts. It's all named after his song "My Kinda Saturday Night," from his most recent The Way I Am album.
- Combs recently wrapped up the 2026 version of the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with three shows at Wembley Stadium in England.
- The 12 new concerts for 2027 are the only shows listed on his official tour calendar.
- Tickets for all 12 go on sale Aug. 21.
Related: See All Country Music Tours for 2026 + 2027
Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin will join Combs throughout the tour. The announcement was heavily teased throughout the week and local venues began to share the information, even before Combs did, on Thursday (Aug. 12) morning.
This set of tour dates represents two separate ideas. First, Combs is continuing to put family first, and is prioritizing time at home as his kids (age 4, almost 3 and 6 months) grow up. His days of being away from home Thursday through Monday may be behind him, for now.
The second is that despite this pull back, Combs is still very popular. The shows listed below are all football stadiums, with capacity at 60,000 or more.
Other artists (see Morgan Wallen) have adopted a similar touring philosophy in recent years. This size-over-quantity approach makes every show an event.
Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027 Dates:
April 3 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
April 10 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
April 17 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
April 24 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 1 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium
May 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium
May 29 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium
June 5 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ BC Place
June 12 — Boise, Idaho @ Albertsons Stadium
June 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
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Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes