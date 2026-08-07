If Stella Lefty could hand one of her songs to any artist in country music, she already knows exactly who she'd choose — and which song of hers she would give them.

Lefty was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked her if there was one country artist she would love to hear cover her song "Boston," who would it be?

"I mean can I just do the person that I think is amazing, even if their voice is better than the song?" she answered. "Because in my head, I'm actually thinking Chris Stapleton."

READ MORE: Stella Lefty Says Dating Bad Boys Led Her to Writing ‘I Like it When You’re Nice to Me’ Lyrics in ‘Boston’ [EXCLUSIVE]

She's a longtime Stapleton fan, and she couldn't help gushing over the idea of hearing him put his own spin on the track.

"I love him, but I don't know... he could do better than 'Boston', I think. I love him."

How Would It Sound If a Man Sang Stella Lefty's 'Boston'?

Lefty, who is a co-writer on the song as well, said that a guy would sound great singing the song. "I think it would sound the same, y'know? Their vulnerable side."

Who Does Stella Lefty Want to Hear Sing "Boston"?

She said she would love to hear Luke Combs singing it, as well.

Getty Images Getty Images

Two country music giants, both with powerful and unique voices, could totally re-imagine a song that is poised to be the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in the near future.

Stapleton and Combs both have powerful, gritty voices, but they sound very different.

Get our free mobile app

Stapleton has a raw, soulful voice with a wide range. His singing is heavily influenced by Southern rock, blues and gospel, giving it an emotional, almost preacher-like quality.

Combs has a warm, booming, straight-ahead country voice, with a little less rasp than Stapleton.

Both artists would no doubt sound great and completely different than Lefty's version, that's for sure.

7 Hottest Country Music Tours: Fall 2026 The fall 2026 touring calendar isn't quite as packed as it usually is, but there are still plenty of exciting concerts to see live. We suggest these seven artists whose tours are sure to be more than worth the price of admission. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes