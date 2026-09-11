With Luke Bryan's new album Signs dropping on Sept. 18, country music fans are foaming at the mouth to hear some of the songs early.

I wanted to know Bryan's thoughts on who'd be the person in his inner circle that would accidentally leak the new album first, if he had to make a prediction.

An MCA Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 Row Crop Records, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Luke Bryan - Signs

Luke Bryan Reveals Family Member Most Likely to Leak His New Music Early [EXCLUSIVE]

Luke Bryan already knows which member of his family is most likely to leak his new music before it's supposed to come out.

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I recently asked Bryan on Taste of Country Nights which family member would be most likely to leak one of his songs, and he immediately had an answer.

"Probably my nephew, Til," Bryan told me.

There's a pretty funny reason why.

Til has lived with Bryan for more than 10 years, but apparently he still hasn't learned that his uncle can't just send him new songs whenever he wants.

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"He still doesn't remember when I play him a new song. He's like, send it to me," Bryan said.

Bryan then has to remind him that there's a little problem with that.

"I'm like, Til, that's a violation of my record deal."

Til's response?

"Oh, crap."

It's not that Bryan doesn't want his nephew to hear the new music. He just can't send his entire album around before it's supposed to be released.

"So yeah, he's most likely to leak," Bryan said.

Luke Bryan's New Album Signs

Bryan's new album Signs is set to be released Sept. 18, unless his nephew decides to leak the entire thing to us all earlier than that.

Here's the tracklist:

"Finders Keepers" with Luke Combs "Country And She Knows It" "Word On The Street" "Signs" "Fish Hunt Golf Drink" "Made It A Memory" "Woods" "Down Goes The Whiskey" "Crooked Rows Of Corn" "I Like Loving You" "Killer" "Praying By The Rules"

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak