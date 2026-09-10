Drew Baldridge recently got to see a side of Luke Bryan that most fans don't get to see -- Bryan in the wild, hunting.

Baldridge, who is currently touring with Bryan, recently went hunting with the country superstar and some of his friends. It was his first time visiting Bryan's house, and he said they had a great time.

But when it came time to rank the best shots in the group, Baldridge didn't hesitate.

Drew Baldridge Confirms What We've Always Wondered About Luke Bryan

"Is Luke a good shot? Be honest," I asked him on Taste of Country Nights.

"He is," Baldridge said. "He was probably the second best shot out there."

There was apparently one guy who was nearly impossible to beat.

"We had a songwriter named Dallas Davidson who was out there and that dude did not miss," Baldridge said. "Dallas hit every bird that flew over him."

Still, Bryan wasn't far behind.

"Luke was probably second. I'll give Luke second," Baldridge said. "He was smoking them."

Baldridge said the whole experience was pretty surreal for him, especially considering how long he's been a fan of Bryan's music.

"I was in a dove field with Luke, shooting birds," he said. "This is like 16-year-old me would be crapping his pants. This is the coolest thing on the planet."

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Baldridge has also spent the last few weeks getting to know Bryan while touring with him, and the two have clearly hit it off.

Read More: The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked

For now, though, we have an answer to an important question: If you're going hunting with Luke Bryan, apparently, you don't want to be standing next to him when the birds start flying.

Luke Bryan Tour

Luke Bryan is currently out on his 2026 Word On The Street Tour, which wraps up Sept. 26 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

It’s also been a big year for Bryan, who is getting ready to release his new album Signs on Sept. 18.

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