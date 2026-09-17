Luke Bryan is about to release his ninth studio album, Signs, on Friday (Sept. 18.) Will he have five, 10 or 20 more albums left in his career? He's not putting a number on it.

During an interview on Taste of Country Nights, I asked Bryan how many albums he's got left in him. His answer made it clear that he isn't thinking about the end of his career just yet.

Luke Bryan Says He Doesn’t Know How Many Albums He Has Left In Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Bryan tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, "You know, I don't know. I'm kind of one of those artists like, long as I'm having fun, and I feel creative and I got people, you know."

"I mean, this weekend was three sold-out shows and people singing 'Country And She Knows It'. The song's Top 10. The crowds [were] really, really singing it."

In other words, Bryan knows he's not nearing the end of his album career, because the fans are still enjoying the music he releases. As long as his new singles can still rock the radio and a live show, why would he slow down?

Luke Bryan Says Being an Entertainer is His Calling

"I love being on stage," Bryan affirms. "It's kind of what, you know, God has called me to do."

Read More: Luke Bryan Reveals Unconventional Way He Decided To Name New Album ‘Signs’ [EXCLUSIVE]

So, does that mean there could be a 10th album? An 11th? More?

Bryan isn't ruling anything out.

" I don't ever want to say that this is my last one," he offers.

Get our free mobile app

He also pointed to one possible direction he could take later in his career. Bryan said he could see himself making a compilation of some of the songs that influenced him, similar to what some of his heroes have done.

"There's a lot of my heroes, like Alan Jackson, they've done a compilation album of their favorite songs," he relates. "I may put one of those together one day of all the songs that I grew up listening to, stuff like that."

Luke Bryan Takes His Career Day By Day

"I think you just take each step in the music business day by day. And when the door opens, you walk through it," the star continues.

"Looking back and over my career and to have the years and success in this career and people still come to the shows and want to see me perform. I mean, it's pretty good stuff," Bryan adds.

An MCA Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 Row Crop Records, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Luke Bryan - Signs

"And just, just blessed to have gotten nine. When I moved to town, I never would have imagined that nine albums would be out there in the world that I'm singing on."

What Would Make Luke Bryan Retire?

Bryan had a hilarious response to this question, "I mean, I may...get kicked by a horse in the throat and be done. Who knows?"

For now, though, there doesn't appear to be any reason for Bryan to start counting down.

As long as he's enjoying making music, feeling creative and hearing thousands of people sing his songs back to him, he's leaving the door open — just not wide enough for a horse with a grudge against him to come in.

The 19 Oldest Stars in Country Music Some of the most beloved older stars in country music are still out there making music at least part-time, while others have been out of the public eye for years, or even decades. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker