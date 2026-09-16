Luke Bryan has released enough albums at this point that coming up with a title probably isn't quite as exciting as it used to be.

In fact, when I asked him on Taste of Country Nights how he landed on the title of his new album, Signs, which is coming out Friday, his answer was about as Luke Bryan as you could imagine.

Luke Bryan Reveals Unconventional Way He Decided To Name New Album 'Signs'

"You know, well, you got 14, 15 songs you've recorded and you're like, uh, you know, just take a dart, throw it at the wall," Bryan told me. "It landed on Signs and that's about how we picked it."

An MCA Nashville Release; ℗ 2026 Row Crop Records, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Luke Bryan - Signs

That's it. No elaborate story. No months-long debate. Just song titles on wall and a dart thrown at it. I was a little taken back and couldn't quite tell if Bryan was serious or not. He was.

And apparently, there were some other options that could have worked.

Luke Bryan Almost Didn't Name His New Album Signs

Bryan joked to me about the album title and what it could've possibly been. "I mean, 'Crooked Rows of Corn' could have been a good name, too," he joked, because there is a song titled that on the record in addition to 'Signs.'

Bryan explained that part of the challenge is that he's now on his ninth album, so he's already gone through this process quite a few times.

"Yeah, that, um, well, that's the thing. I mean, you know, um, I listened, this is my ninth one. I've named a lot of albums at this point and you know, volume nine didn't sound cool."

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He continued joking about the idea of simply numbering his next albums.

"Volume, you know, the one before volume 10 or whatever. But we went with Signs and I think it all came together."

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After nine albums, countless hit songs and plenty of album-title decisions, maybe the process doesn't need to be complicated... Sometimes you just throw a dart at the wall, literally.

When Does Luke Bryan's Signs Album Come Out?

Luke Bryan's ninth studio album, Signs, is out everywhere Friday Sept.18. It features one collaboration and that is with the other country Luke, Luke Combs, called "Finders Keepers."

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak