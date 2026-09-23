If you're trying to stay productive at work, your playlist might be working against you.

A new study has identified some of the biggest songs that may be the worst for workplace productivity — and Hudson Westbrook's "House Again" landed surprisingly high on the list.

Researchers at entertainment industry database Booking Agent Info analyzed 100 of Billboard's most-streamed songs last year, measuring each track's tempo, loudness, and danceability to determine which ones could be most disruptive to focus.

Hudson Westbrook Makes the Top 5

"House Again" ranks among the five songs deemed worst for work productivity in the study.



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The researchers used benchmarks of 120 BPM, -15 dB, and 50% danceability as the ideal levels for maintaining focus. Songs that strayed from those benchmarks were considered potentially disruptive, either because they were too energizing or not stimulating enough.

Westbrook's song landed alongside tracks from artists including Billie Eilish and Alex Warren.

Morgan Wallen Takes the Top Spot

Morgan Wallen's "Smile" earned a score of 83.78, making it the No. 1 song on the list.

"Just in Case," another Wallen song, followed at No. 2, meaning the country star claimed the top two spots.

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Wallen also had 10 songs among the 98 ranked tracks, making him one of the study's most prominent artists.

Why 'House Again' Made the List

The study's rankings are based on measurable characteristics rather than whether a song is inherently distracting to every listener.

Tempo, loudness, and danceability can affect how much a track demands a listener's attention, which is why songs that stray from the study's focus benchmarks can wind up higher on the list.

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"House Again" may be a fan favorite, but according to this study, it's one song you might want to save for after the workday.