Jelly Roll stepped away from the spotlight to "take some time off and heal" after wrapping his most recent tour and going through a highly-publicized divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo.

The singer said he has to "separate from the chaos of the business" in order to hear what God's plan is for him next, and he even floated the idea that he'd be willing to step away from music altogether if that's what he feels called to do.

Read More: Jelly Roll Considers What's Next — And Reveals He'd Be Open to Stepping Away From Stardom

He also put the home he and Bunnie Xo once shared on the market and moved into someplace new.

Jelly hasn't shared his new house on social media or given a full tour, but fans got a peek inside when his daughter, Bailee Ann, posted video of herself visiting the property to TikTok.

See Inside Jelly Roll's New Home After Bunnie Xo Divorce

It's a quick video that focuses mostly on Jelly's beloved Bassett Hound, Bussy.

Bailee jokes that she's "pulling up to my dad's house unannounced [lowkey] just to rage bait his dog" by howlling, spurring Bussy to howl back.

Those curious about how Jelly is living these days can see some details of the home in the background.

The room Bailee's walking through appears to have vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting and floor-to-ceiling, brand-new-looking white cabinets. The walls are grey with some open display shelves decorated with items like books and a potted plant or two.

She walks into what appears to be a large, open-concept living room area with a television, a fire place and a spread of windows — without window shades or blinds — that take up most of one wall.

The centerpiece of the room is a large, comfy-looking off-white sectional sofa with plenty of throw pillows and blankets for Bussy to get cozy.

Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Nashville Mansion Goes Up For Sale

The Nashville home that Jelly and Bunnie once shared during their marriage went up for sale on Oct. 1.

Read More: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Stunning Mansion is For Sale — See Pics!

The 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,654-square-foot mansion is located in an exclusive Nashville suburb and priced at $6,999,999.

The official listing shows a luxurious 10-acre property with a five-car garage, a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen and a resort-style pool, along with many other amenities.

Is The Home Listed For Sale The Same Property Jelly Roll Gave Bunnie Xo in Their Divorce?

No. Bunnie cleared that up in a new episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, which mostly focused on her relationship with new boyfriend Dylan Wolf.

Bunnie had previously said that, in their divorce, Jelly gave her the "dream home" compound that they had been building in Nashville. That's a separate property from the one currently for sale, she explained.

"I gave him [the home that's for sale] in the divorce. That's not the house that I live in right now," she said.

"That's [Jelly's] house to sell and do whatever he wants to do with it," she continued. "And if you guys could, just go buy the house, please. It's a great house. The pool is amazing. I put a freaking sauna back there. Five-person sauna. Two cold plunges. There's acreage. There's a barn, if you wanna have animals. That house is dope. But it's not my house."