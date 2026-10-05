Kane Brown and Jelly Roll’s ‘Haunted’ Is a Powerful Reminder: You Are Not Alone [Lyrics]
Kane Brown and Jelly Roll's “Haunted” puts a difficult feeling into words: Sometimes the people who seem to have everything are carrying something nobody else can see.
The song digs into depression, addiction and suicidal thoughts, but its most powerful message may be the simple reminder that someone struggling with those feelings isn't alone.
Released in 2023, “Haunted” still speaks to something much bigger than the moment it was written.
Brown and Jelly Roll give that darkness a voice — and the lyrics remain worth revisiting for anyone who needs to hear that message.
The Message Behind 'Haunted'
Brown opens the song by describing a life that looks enviable on the surface: the California king bed, expensive cars, unreleased shoes and the fame that comes with being a country music star.
But underneath all of it, he's still struggling.
“I'm searchin' for purpose / I feel wealthy but worthless,” Brown sings, capturing the disconnect between having everything and still feeling empty.
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Jelly Roll's contribution brings another perspective to that struggle, particularly through references to his past with addiction and substance dependence.
Brown has said the idea for “Haunted” came while he was staying at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester, England.
The hotel's former bank vault inspired the idea of depression feeling like something haunting you — a presence that follows you even when you can't explain why.
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For anyone who has ever felt that darkness, the song's message is simple: You are not alone.
Kane Brown and Jelly Roll's 'Haunted' Lyrics:
Wakin' up in cold sweat
California King bed
Got the diamond ring set
Shoes that ain't released yet
Maserati sports car
Singin' songs that everybody knows
On a guitar
They say I'm a superstar
But, oh (oh)
I still got this feeling in my bones (bones)
Happens every time that I'm alone
Part of me is feelin' like a ghost
Whoa
'Cause I'm haunted by the voice in my head
I'm haunted by the taste of that lead
I wanted too many times to jump off of the edge
Thinkin' I was better off dead
I'm haunted only every other night
I'm haunted, and I wish I knew why
I wanted too many times to be gone by the mornin'
If I'm honest
Yeah, I'm haunted
Whoa, yeah
Yeah, I'm haunted (I'm haunted, I'm haunted)
If I'm bein' real
I spent my whole life escapin' the pills
If I'm bein' real
I think I was happier when I couldn't pay the bills
If I'm bein' real (if I'm bein' real)
I'm searchin' for purpose
I feel wealthy but worthless
If I'm bein' real
I don't know if it's worth it
'Cause I'm haunted by the voice in my head
I'm haunted by the taste of that lead
I wanted too many times to jump off of the edge
Thinkin' I was better off dead
I'm haunted only every other night
I'm haunted, and I wish I knew why
I wanted too many times to be gone by the mornin'
If I'm honest
Yeah, I'm haunted
Oh
I'm haunted
If I'm bein' real
I spent my whole life escapin' the pills
If I'm bein' real
If I'm bein' real
'Cause I'm haunted by the voice in my head (yeah, I'm haunted)
I'm haunted by the taste of that lead (I'm oh, so haunted)
I wanted too many times to jump off of the edge
Thinkin' I was better off dead (was better off dead)
I'm haunted only every other night (whoa)
Haunted, and I wish I knew why (wish I knew)
I wanted too many times to be gone by the mornin' (by the mornin')
If I'm honest
Yeah, I'm haunted (I'm haunted, I'm haunted)
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Line at 988. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.
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Gallery Credit: Evan Paul