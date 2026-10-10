Kane Brown’s Nashville bar is facing a lawsuit from its former owner, who claims the new owners have failed to make millions of dollars in payments tied to its sale.

Kane Brown’s on Broadway opened less than five months ago in downtown Nashville. The bar was previously known as The Valentine, which first opened in 2016.

The lawsuit centers on the sale of the business and a series of payment agreements that the former owners say were never fulfilled.

Why Is Kane Brown's Bar Getting Sued?

The lawsuit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court by Cusaboo Jr. Operating Company and Benjamin L. Shirah against the companies behind the bar, hospitality entrepreneur Zaid Elia and related business entities.

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According to The Business Journals, the former owners sold The Valentine to The Elia Group in 2023. The deal included a $2 million payment obligation, along with a separate consulting agreement with Shirah.

The former owners claim the new owners fell behind on payments and failed to follow through on later agreements intended to resolve the dispute.

How Much Money Is at Stake in the Lawsuit Over Kane Brown's Bar?

The two sides reached a settlement in December 2025 that called for payments to Shirah over the following 18 months.

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They entered into additional agreements in February and August 2026, but the former owners claim the agreed-upon payments still weren't made.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2 million related to the original sale, plus interest, as well as roughly $366,000 tied to the consulting and settlement agreements.

The former owners are also asking a judge to require the defendants to provide financial records so they can assess their ability to pay.

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The allegations have not been proven in court, and the defendants have not been found liable.

The lawsuit concerns the business sale and payment disputes; it does not allege that Brown personally owes the money.