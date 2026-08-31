Kane Brown is making it very clear that he has friends in Nashville, but there is a certain relationship that he is still searching for when it comes to a pal.

Kane Brown Says He Doesn't Have That Really Close Friend in the Industry

In June, the country singer made headlines when he told The Pivot podcast that he felt "alone in the music world." He noted that he felt that he had more friends who were athletes than those who make their living in Music City.

Looking back, he admits to The Bobby Bones Show that what he said made it sound like he's a lonely person.

"It came off weird," he explains. "I said friends that we hang and we drink beers with and hit the golf — like, when have you ever been like, 'Hey bro, what are you doing? I ain't doing anything. You wanna come chill?'"

"That's what I want," he shares.

Kane Brown Wants a Wallen and Hardy Relationship

Despite the confusion over his comments, Brown does have friends in Nashville. He and his wife Katelyn have documented their hangouts with Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany on social media, not to mention, he's been friends with Lauren Alaina since middle school.

"I had Lauren hit me up," he says of the articles that went around following his comments. "She's like, 'Yo, what?'"

The country hitmaker also had several friends come to the grand opening of his bar, Kane Brown's on Broadway including Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Patrick Mahomes and Aldean.

He then went on to explain the kind of friendship he's looking for. Brown wants someone in the industry that he can really relate to.

"I just meant like somebody that we just, like I feel like Morgan and Hardy, they're real close, you know what I mean? Like, I just want that because in the industry, like we're the only ones that can really relate to each other."