Kane Brown has spent much of the summer settling into a new chapter with his family.

The country star revealed on Country Countdown USA that he and his family recently moved into a new house in Florida, giving them a chance to slow down and enjoy a little more normalcy.

Why Did Kane Brown Move to Florida?

Brown explained that he was technically off for much of July and August, although there were still some work commitments here and there. Instead of spending that downtime traveling, he and his family used it to get settled into their new home.

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"We just got a new house in Florida. So we got all moved in, living there like a family," Brown said.

One of the biggest benefits of the move appears to be that Brown doesn't feel as isolated as he sometimes can with his career.

"Nice little community, so I feel normal, not isolated. I run into people in the neighborhood. Get to have normal conversation," he said.

For you and I, having a normal, everyday conversation with one of our neighbors is nothing we think twice about.

But for Brown, that's a pretty big deal. His career keeps him in the spotlight and constantly on the move, so having a place where he can simply be another person in the neighborhood seems to be exactly what he and his family needed.

Are Kane Brown and Jason Aldean Neighbors in Florida?

I spoke with Jason Aldean back in 2024, and he told me that he was trying to get Brown to buy a property near his Florida home that he had found for him. But it needed a lot of work, and Aldean said Brown was "looking for something more turnkey."

READ MORE: Jason Aldean Says Kane Brown Is ‘Tough as a Pine Knot’ After Golfing Accident

Sounds like the Browns did indeed find that turnkey Florida escape that they have been looking for.

10 Kane Brown Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 little-known facts about Kane Brown, you'll learn about the singer's wildest fan interaction, the story behind his first tattoo, why he was rejected by the Army and more.