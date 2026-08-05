Walking into a Buc-ee's can feel like stepping into a roadside wonderland.

The Texas-born chain is famous for its endless snack aisles, homemade fudge, smoked brisket sandwiches, sparkling clean restrooms, and enough drink options to satisfy just about anyone.

From walls of beef jerky to fresh barbecue and dozens of fountain drinks, it's easy to assume you'll find every major soda brand, too.

But there's one incredibly popular drink that's missing from nearly every Buc-ee's location.

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However, most first-time visitors don't realize it until they're standing in front of the coolers.

The One Soda You Won't Find at Buc-ee's

If you're searching for a Pepsi, you're out of luck.

According to The Takeout, Buc-ee's has an exclusive partnership with Coca-Cola, meaning its coolers and fountain machines are stocked with Coke products rather than Pepsi products.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

That means shoppers won't find Pepsi, Mountain Dew or most other PepsiCo soft drinks at Buc-ee's.

Exclusive beverage agreements are common at restaurants and fast-food chains, but they're far less common at convenience stores, where travelers typically expect to find both major soda brands.

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There is one notable exception. A recently opened Buc-ee's in Johnstown, Colo., has reportedly carried Pepsi products instead of Coca-Cola, making it a rare outlier among the chain's locations.

More Travelers Are About to Discover the Beaver

The timing is especially interesting because Buc-ee's continues to expand across the country.

The chain recently announced plans to open its first-ever locations in several new states, including Arkansas, Wisconsin, Kansas, Louisiana and North Carolina over the next two years.

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That means thousands of first-time Buc-ee's customers will soon experience the massive travel center for themselves — and many will probably make the same surprising discovery when they go looking for a Pepsi.