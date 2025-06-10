19 Best Non-Celebrity Bars in Nashville, Ranked

Nashville is one heck of a fun town. If you've been before, you're likely planning your next trip. And if you haven't? Well, let us help.

If you're a country music fan, visiting Music City is a must. There's so much history, and you can feel it as you walk up and down the streets. But it's not just places like the Ryman Auditorium or the Country Music Hall of Fame where these legacies are housed.

No, you'll also find them on served up on bar tops and propped up on barstools in the countless watering holes that line the sidewalks of Broadway.

Broadway is the main street in Nashville where all of the bars are. If your favorite country star has a bar with their name on it, it's likely situated on Broadway or within walking distance. But what about the bars that don't have a celebrity's name in lights?

What Are the Best Local Bars in Nashville?

Scattered around places like Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville and Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa are longtime staples like Robert's Western World and Nudie's Honky-Tonk. These places have stood the test of time, and they've been favorites of country artists for decades.

They've become country music historical landmarks in 2025 — legends like Waylon Jennings, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and many others would frequent these bars.

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, for example, was a hotspot for country singers to stop by both before and after shows at the Ryman Auditorium. The bar sits just across the alley from the venue, and the owner, Tootsie Bess, used to feed struggling musicians who were on their way to the top. It was easy for them to slip out of the Ryman and onto a barstool at Tootsie's.

Keep scrolling to see which non-celebrity bars should be on your bucket list for your next (or first!) visit to Nashville.

13 Best Non-Celebrity Bars in Nashville, Ranked

Music City is known for its vibrant nightlife with fun and unique bars lining the sidewalks of Broadway and beyond. While some bars are fresh concepts, there are others that have been around for a long time, filled with rich country music history.

