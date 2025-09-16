Beloved country music drama Nashville is now available to watch on Netflix, and Hayden Panettiere says she can't wait for a new generation of fans to discover the show.

Panettiere played rising country-pop star Juliette Barnes on the series, which aired six seasons between October 2012 and July 2018.

Would Hayden Panettiere Do a Nashville Reboot?

In a new interview with Glamour, she says she would "absolutely" consider filming a reboot of Nashville.

The show's plot lines and character developments never stopped exciting her, Panettiere continues, and left plenty of room for growth in any potential remake.

"I feel like Nashville stayed very steady throughout the entire six years, and the storylines just continued to get juicier and juicier," she explains. "They never ran out of material."

Panettiere is a singer as well as an actor, and getting the chance to incorporate her musical talents into her role made her work on Nashville a "dream job," she points out. Juliette Barnes' life also mirrored many elements of Panettiere's own.

"I played a character that had gone through very similar things to what I've gone through in my life," she said.

"In my life, there's never a dull moment. So in Juliette's life, I expect there to never be a dull moment either," she added.

It hasn't always been easy for Panettiere to play a character whose story was so close to her own.

The actor has been open about her struggles with alcohol, opioid use and postpartum depression, and her onscreen character wrestled with similar struggles during the show, too.

Read More: Hayden Panettiere Says Filming Nashville Was 'Traumatizing'

In 2024, she told the Messenger that working on the show was "very traumatizing, because I felt like I was acting out my own life."

"They weren't creating new storylines," she said of the writers on the show. "They were just looking at my life and going, 'Oh, let's just take what she's going through and put our own little spin on it.'"

Nashville aired on ABC from Oct. 2012 to May 2016. The show was then picked up by CMT, which continued airing it from Dec. 2016 to July 2018.

Where Can I Watch Nashville on Streaming?

All six seasons of the show are available to watch on Netflix now.