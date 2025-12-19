The Second Fiddle, an iconic honky-tonk on Lower Broadway in Nashville, is reportedly set to shut its doors for good on Jan. 1.

While there is no official word from the venue, their website, which is a calendar of who's playing, is full until Dec. 31.

After that it is totally blank, and as Country Now reports, word around town is pretty solid about the closure.

Employees of the honky-tonk started to turn to social media to announce the closure, and some bartenders are posting that they are looking for a new job in the new year.

The longstanding Nashville honky-tonk — located at 420 Broadway between Tootsie’s and Layla’s — opened in the early 2000s and has been one of the few remaining Lower Broadway spots in Nashville not taken over by the corporate world or a country artist's likeness.

The Second Fiddle is family-owned by Ruble and Brenda Sanderson, who also own two other nearby bars on Broadway: Legend’s Corner and The Stage.

What Is The Second Fiddle in Nashville Known For?

The Second Fiddle is and will always be remembered as a spot on Lower Broadway where live music plays seven days a week, and there is never a cover charge to get in the door.

One commenter jokes, "It’s gonna open as Zac Bryan’s bar in April."

A tourist who always makes sure to stop at The Second Fiddle when in Nashville sadly writes, "So sad. Walked in thru the back alley and the staff, musicians, space and the energy became dating Nashville. It was never a trip if I didn't go to the Second Fiddle."

More Nashvillians keyed in with similar thoughts.

"They’re closing all the good stuff for the super bars! It’s sad!" another writes. "I missed Broadway before it was taken over bachelorette parties and young’s a--hats!"

