Nashville's District 6 Councilmember Clay Clapp and the city's Mayor's Office stepped in after Nashville 9-1-1 was reportedly filming amid the devastating effects of Winter Storm Fern, which left thousands across the city without power for days or even weeks.

In a post to social media on Jan. 29, Clapp shared a statement saying that the TV show had shut down their film shoot in East Nashville after pressure from the city.

"Really outrageous for them to be doing that in front of homes without power in this storm," Clapp wrote. "Thanks to the Mayor's office for helping me with that request."

A bystander snapped a photo of the shoot and posted it to social media, saying the show was "shutting down drivable roads so they can film an episode in a neighborhood where the people still don't have power."

According to WKRN, a statement from the mayor's office confirms, "Filming in the public right of way has been paused until the end of the disaster declaration."

What Was Winter Storm Fern's Impact on Middle Tennessee?

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, the massive winter storm dropped catastrophic ice and snow effects across a large swath of the United States, Northern Mexico and Canada.

As of late January, more than 100 fatalities were confirmed, per The Watchers, making it the deadliest winter storm in North America since 2021.

Per the Tennessee Department of Health, the state reported 29 weather-related deaths.

Upward of 200,000 Nashville residents lost power in the storm, with many of those outages lasting a week or longer. It was the largest power outage in NES (Nashville Electric Service) history.

As of Feb. 4, over 8,900 people across the state remain without power.

News Channel 5 reports that many of those have raised questions about how the city handled the storm, wondering why outside contractors weren't brought in to help restore power and allow residents to return to their homes.

The outlet also reports that lawmakers have called for NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin and her team to resign.

What Is 9-1-1 Nashville?

The ABC procedural drama, which premiered in late 2025, follows first responders in Music City as they respond to an array of city emergencies.

LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Mackenzie Porter are all cast in the show, which also features a cameo appearance from Kane Brown.