Kane Brown has been open about his own struggles with depression, and he says his friendship with Jelly Roll has helped him in a way that goes beyond making music together.

Kane Brown Says Jelly Roll Has Helped Him Get Through Mental Struggles

Brown was asked about how the two artists influence each other when it comes to mental health during an interview with Men's Health in 2025, and he had nothing but praise for Jelly Roll.

His answer was pretty simple.

Kane Brown Says Jelly Roll Is a Positive Influence on Him

"I don't know how I influence Jelly, but Jelly influences me just by being himself and speaking out," Brown said.

Brown also had a pretty funny way of describing Jelly's personality.

"He's really just a preacher," he added. "I mean, he could sell you a car that he don't have, you know what I mean? Like he's just, he's just that guy."

READ MORE: Kane Brown and Jelly Roll’s ‘Haunted’ Is a Powerful Reminder: You Are Not Alone [Lyrics]

That's something Jelly Roll has become known for over the years. He's never been shy about talking about his past, his struggles or the things he's had to overcome, and Brown says that honesty has made an impact on him.

Brown was explaining why he knew Jelly was the right person to have on their song, "Haunted," but the comment also says a lot about the friendship the two have developed.

Jelly has had his own impact on Brown and others simply by being willing to be himself and speak openly about mental health.

And that's probably one of the biggest reasons the two make so much sense together.

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