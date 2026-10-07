The massive Nashville-area mansion that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo shared during their marriage is for sale in the wake of their very public divorce.

How Much Is Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Nashville Estate Listed For Sale?

The former couple's 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,674-square-foot mansion in an exclusive Nashville suburb is currently listed for sale at $6,999,999.

The property went on the market on Oct. 1.

According to the official listing, the asking price breaks down to $912.17 per square foot and a monthly payment of $38,943.

What Are the Features of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Nashville Mansion?

The house is extremely high-end, but the official listing pictures show a surprisingly conservative residence, with off-white and neutral colors dominating the decor.

Highlights of the property include:

A chef's kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances.

A media den that overlooks a glass-walled car showroom.

A stone fireplace.

A five-car garage.

A primary suite with an attached spa-like bathroom.

The exterior of the home is just as lavish, featuring a covered porch with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, outdoor dining and living spaces, a resort-style pool and carefully manicured landscaping.

READ MORE: See Inside More Country Stars' Lavish Homes!

The spectacular property sits on just under 10 acres of lush, rolling land in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb of Nashville that is home to many top country stars, songwriters, musicians and producers.

Who Holds the Listing on Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo's Nashville Mansion?

Erik Levin from Benchmark Realty and Greg Sanford from Greg Sanford Real Estate jointly hold the listing on the property.

When Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Divorce?

The rapper-turned-country superstar (real name: Jason DeFord) and the social media personality and podcast host (real name: Alisa Andrea Carter) married in August of 2016.

He filed for divorce on May 18, 2026, and they settled their divorce and finalized things amicably that July.

The former country couple have said that they remain close friends.

Can I See Pictures of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Nashville Mansion?

Yes.

Visit the official listing to see inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's former Nashville mansion, and click through below to see more pictures of the spectacular property.

PICTURES: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Nashville Estate is Spectacular! The massive Nashville-area mansion that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo shared during their marriage is for sale in the wake of their very public divorce.

The former couple's 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,674-square-foot mansion in an exclusive Nashville suburb is currently listed for sale at $6,999,999. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Riley Green's Luxurious Nashville Home Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker