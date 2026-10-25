Bunnie Xo is now a proud horse-owner. Over the weekend, she revealed to her fans that she has adopted two horses, and that they'll start getting settled in on the farm soon.

"Guess who owns horses now?" Bunnie wrote in an Instagram post, where she included some photos of herself (and her boyfriend, Dylan Wolf) visiting a stable.

"Kai & Caliber will be here next week & we're over the moon welcoming the boys to the family," she continued. "They're not pictured here but so excited to show y'all once they arrive."

What Farm Animals Does Bunnie Xo Have?

Bunnie Xo's mini Highland cows — Crunch, Brownie and S'mores — make frequent appearances on her social media. She has also adopted donkeys Donkey and Nova, as well as several additional animals.

Bunnie has said in the past that adding horses to the farm was a big dream for her, and a goal that she was actively working towards.

She adopted her horses through a Texas-based equine broker called Seppa's Equine Solutions. Bunnie didn't say where the horses will ultimately make their home, but it's likely that Kai and Caliber will live at her estate in Tennessee with her other farm animals.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Explains Why She Bought a House in LA

That's Bunnie's primary residence, and the "dream home" that she and Jelly Roll were building together before their divorce earlier this year. Bunnie has said that that property went to her during divorce proceedings.

She also purchased a home in LA, which she has described as a vacation home and a spot for her to go to during the dreary Tennessee winter months.

The West Coast is also home base for Bunnie's new love interest Dylan Wolf, a reality TV personality who starred on Calabasas Confidential. Wolf was with Bunnie when she purchased her horses, and she also cracked a joke about having "her cowboy" to go with her new horses.

Is Bunnie Xo's New Boyfriend, Dylan Wolf, a Cowboy?

According to the plot line of Calabasas Confidential, Dylan Wolf went to work at a ranch in Malibu after graduating high school. He's built an online brand as the "Malibu cowboy," and that is a prominent feature of his TikTok presence.

Bunnie recently shared a video about attending one of Wolf's rodeos — in the wind and rain.

Bunnie and Wolf were first linked after they were spotted kissing on the Fourth of July, weeks after her divorce from Jelly was made public.

Read More: Bunnie Xo + Dylan Wolf: A Full Timeline of Their Romance

Wolf was recently a guest on Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast, where the couple talked about how they met and their 22-year age gap.