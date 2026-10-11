Bunnie Xo's new love interest, Dylan Wolf, was a guest on her Dumb Blonde podcast on Saturday.

They answered fans' pressing questions about their relationship, from the way they met to how they really feel about their 22-year age gap.

One burning question on fans' minds' didn't quite get answered — and that's whether or not they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. But they certainly dropped some hints in that department.

Who is Bunnie Xo's New Love Interest, Dylan Wolf?

Dylan Wolf is a 24-year-old reality TV star. He's known for his role on Netflix's Calabasas Confidential.

According to Netflix's website, the show follows "a tight-knit group of friends, exes and rivals" as they return to "hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama" after finishing college.

He and Bunnie were first spotted kissing on the rooftop of Jelly Roll's downtown Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville, on the Fourth of July. They've since been seen spending time together on multiple different occasions, and he's becoming a more and more regular presence on Bunnie's social media.

Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Dylan Wolf: A Full Timeline

Bunnie acknowledged some social media rumors that she and Wolf started getting flirty before she separated from her ex-husband, country star Jelly Roll.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

She says that's not true at all, and she's got the time stamps to prove it. Bunnie and Dylan shared the story of how they met together on the podcast episode. They split storytelling duties about 50/50, and interrupted each other with corrections quite a bit.

Here's the full breakdown, according to both members of the couple.

Spring or Early Summer 2026: Bunnie Xo Sees Dylan Wolf on TV

Bunnie says she was "going through a very traumatic time in my life, and I was sitting in my studio house that I was living in at the time, and I was sitting on the couch and bawling my eyes out."

From context and timing, we'll infer that that was after she and Jelly split up in May.

Read More: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Relationship Timeline: A Decade of Drama

She started watching Calabasas Confidential, and when she saw Dylan on the screen, "I was like, I wanna meet this dude. We should get him on the pod [Dumb Blonde podcast," she remembers. "So that's when I searched for his socials and ended up following him."

According to both Bunnie and Dylan, he followed her back "super fast."

Dylan Wolf Was Interested, But Thought Bunnie Was Still Married

Dylan then takes over the conversation to say that new of Jelly and Bunnie's divorce wasn't yet public at the time. For all he knew, she was still happily married.

Their divorce news broke on June 15 (though they'd started the paperwork a month earlier.) So we'll assume that this exchange took place sometime between Mother's Day and mid-June.

"I DM'd you," Dylan recounts to Bunnie on the podcast, "and was like, 'Hey, I'm a big fan of you [and Jelly Roll]...would love to meet you one day."

In hindsight, he admits that he might have exaggerated his Jelly Roll fandom. "Gun to head, couldn't name a song," Dylan adds as an aside, while Bunnie laughs and clarifies that that's "No shade."

Behind-the-Scenes Drama Kept Dylan Wolf From Appearing On Bunnie's Podcast

Before Dylan could appear on Bunnie's podcast, though, another Calabasas Confidential cast mate — Suede Brooks — guested on Dumb Blonde. Bunnie and Dylan both said that some drama from Suede's appearance meant that Dylan's plans to appear on Bunnie's podcast fell through.

Suede and Dylan were romantically linked for a time, which was documented on Calabasas Confidential.

Charley Gallay, Getty Images Charley Gallay, Getty Images

Suede's podcast episode ended up getting deleted, "at her request," Bunnie explains. She didn't say why, though she did say that Suede "told her truth and I'm always gonna allow everybody to tell their truth, but her truth also offended a lot of people."

Among the topics they discussed was Suede's relationship with rapper Drake, which occurred when she was in her early 20s (Suede is 25 now). Suede said Drake said "alarming" things to her and she was "scared for my safety" after their split, according to Buzzfeed.

June 2026: Dylan Wolf Realized Bunnie Xo Was Single, But Still Wouldn't Make a Move

After podcast plans were put on hold, Bunnie and Dylan kept in touch over text.

This would have been in mid-June, after it became public knowledge that Bunnie and Jelly were getting a divorce.

"So then news breaks, it's out there, she's on the market," Dylan remembers.

Bunnie did an Ask, Tell, Confess podcast segment where she said her DMs were "flooded" by men wanting their shot at romance, and she revealed that she'd only responded to two messages.

"And then so [Dylan] swipes up on that post and says, 'Was my DM one of them?' I was like, 'Okay, f--k, he's finally flirting with me.' I go, 'No, but you can try again.' And he just hearts it," she says.

For a while, in fact, it seemed like Dylan didn't have any intention of ever making a move. According to him, he's "not the best texter, especially early on." Bunnie put it more bluntly: "No personality through text."

July 3: Bunnie Xo Invites Dylan Wolf to See Her in Nashville

That brings us to the night of July 3, when Bunnie — fed up with Dylan's wishy-washy texting — told him to just call her. They had a four-hour phone call that night, which ended with her inviting him and friend to Nashville to spend time together. Dylan caught a 6AM flight to Music City the next morning.

"And the rest is history," Dylan says.

That night, on the Fourth of July, they went to Goodnight Nashville, where they were filmed kissing during a fireworks show.

"I've never met somebody whose love language is exactly like mine," Bunnie says of their. connection. "It's crazy. That's all I can say...For the first time in my life, the love that I give out is being reciprocated. I'm in heaven and happier than I've ever been."

Are Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Boyfriend and Girlfriend?

During their first public comments after they were spotted kissing, both were careful to stress that they were simply having fun. But as the months have gone on, it seems more and more like they could be moving toward something serious.

"He's a lover boy, I'm a lover girl. I think we bring out the best in each other," Bunnie states. "And I think that's a testament of real friendship and whatever this is, relationship."

What Do Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Think About Their 22-Year Age Gap?

Bunnie acknowledged that many fans have been shocked by the fact that she, at 46, is dating a 24-year-old. But she also says that, as long as everyone is a consenting adult, age doesn't matter when it comes to a soul connection.

"I never thought I would date somebody younger," she admits.

"My dad married somebody 20 years younger than him," Bunnie continues. "So I've just never understood age gap relationships. And I don't know — I just feel like when you meet somebody, energy doesn't have an age. It wasn't planned, and here we are, and I'm loving every moment of it."